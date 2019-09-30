Channing Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) as Stock Value Rose; As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Share Price Declined, Exane Derivatives Lifted by $40.54 Million Its Stake

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by 209.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 199 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 294 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.89 million, up from 95 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $203.34. About 458,049 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR; 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO; 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA; 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI) by 31.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 389,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 841,643 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.99M, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 55,146 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 14.28% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPBI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPBI); 09/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Director Michael Pfau Won’t Stand for Re-Election; Board Size Reduced to 9 From 10; 22/05/2018 – PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC – GRANDPOINT’S STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSED DEAL BY WRITTEN CONSENT; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 09/03/2018 Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps Almost 10 Times Average; 15/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Avg; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Pacific Premier Bancorp; 01/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c

More notable recent Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pacific Premier Lagging On Weaker Core Banking – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pacific Premier Bancorp declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 13 investors sold PPBI shares while 40 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 50.40 million shares or 0.47% less from 50.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fj Capital Management Lc has 1.28 million shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 498,346 shares. Maltese Cap Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 162,846 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Com invested in 1,330 shares. Prudential Financial owns 0.01% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 277,967 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 17,722 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Corporation has invested 0% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 577 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 0.03% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 16,800 shares. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 16,540 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc accumulated 128 shares. Cim Mangement, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,294 shares. 30,900 are held by Td Asset Mngmt. Advsrs Asset Management holds 1,692 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $28,780 activity.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Independent Bk Corp Mass (NASDAQ:INDB) by 268,756 shares to 529,013 shares, valued at $40.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polyone Corporation (NYSE:POL) by 438,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Analysts await Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 1.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.64 per share. PPBI’s profit will be $37.39M for 12.39 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.61% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Investment Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 10,590 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel reported 32,175 shares. Amer Money Mngmt Lc, a California-based fund reported 3,215 shares. Harvard Mngmt invested 2.72% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Pitcairn Communications reported 2,905 shares. Cim Inv Mangement reported 0.2% stake. 109,007 are held by Us Fincl Bank De. Osborne Partners Management Ltd reported 0.89% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 2,247 are owned by Rmb Cap Management Ltd Company. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0.02% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Moreover, Great Lakes Advisors Ltd has 0.1% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 22,493 shares. Montecito State Bank And Trust holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1,112 shares. Shine Inv Advisory reported 397 shares. Synovus Financial has 19,264 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 0.09% or 664 shares in its portfolio.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $570.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 46,619 shares to 7,961 shares, valued at $173.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Park Hotels And by 4,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PANW, EQNR among premarket top gainers – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 5, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PANW removed from Best Ideas list – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Oversold Growth Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Palo Alto Networks: High Ambition, Affordable Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.