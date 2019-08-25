Channing Capital Management Trimmed Evercore (EVR) Holding; Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Sentiment Is 1.54

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased Evercore Inc (EVR) stake by 3.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 22,985 shares as Evercore Inc (EVR)’s stock declined 8.87%. The Channing Capital Management Llc holds 583,609 shares with $53.11M value, down from 606,594 last quarter. Evercore Inc now has $3.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.85% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $76.8. About 261,982 shares traded. Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) has declined 22.19% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EVR News: 28/03/2018 David’s Bridal in talks to tap Evercore for debt restructuring; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings

Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 77 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 50 decreased and sold their holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 47.35 million shares, up from 46.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Phillips 66 Partners LP in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 39 Increased: 46 New Position: 31.

Analysts await Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.20 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. PSXP’s profit will be $149.92 million for 11.33 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.35% EPS growth.

Rr Advisors Llc holds 7% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP for 1.21 million shares. Samson Capital Management Llc owns 92,823 shares or 5.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. has 3.38% invested in the company for 10.44 million shares. The Tennessee-based Chickasaw Capital Management Llc has invested 3.03% in the stock. Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny, a New York-based fund reported 337,939 shares.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, as well as other transportation midstream assets. The company has market cap of $6.80 billion. It operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles and Wood River; and natural gas liquids assets in Texas and Louisiana. It has a 12.76 P/E ratio. Phillips 66 Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of Phillips 66 Partners LP.

Channing Capital Management Llc increased Versum Materials Inc stake by 214,572 shares to 349,205 valued at $17.57M in 2019Q1. It also upped Maxlinear Inc (NYSE:MXL) stake by 104,642 shares and now owns 1.36 million shares. Dentsply Sirona Inc was raised too.