Channing Capital Management Trimmed Citigroup (C) Stake; Baxter International (BAX) Sellers Decreased By 12.79% Their Shorts

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) had a decrease of 12.79% in short interest. BAX’s SI was 4.54 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 12.79% from 5.20 million shares previously. With 2.56M avg volume, 2 days are for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)’s short sellers to cover BAX’s short positions. The SI to Baxter International Inc’s float is 0.9%. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $82.07. About 1.03M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 14/05/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Announces Appointment of Steve Cagle as Chief Executive Officer and Baxter Lee as Chief Financial Officer; 10/04/2018 – Transdermal Drug Delivery Billion Dollar Market Rising Expectations in Resurgent Biotech Sector; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Unveiled Updates to SHARESOURCE Remote Patient Management Platform for Home Dialysis Patients at ERA-EDTA 2018; 19/03/2018 – CareFusion Corporation vs Baxter International Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 17/05/2018 – Baxter of California Further Explores a Life Lived True: The Evolving Cultural Movement in Los Angeles; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Boosts Quarterly Dividend By 19%, Effective July — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Baxter International Inc. to Host Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – IN 2023, ANTICIPATES AN ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 23 TO 24 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $4.90 TO $5.05 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – BAXTER EXPECTS TO GROW SALES 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 THROUGH 2020

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 17.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 22,303 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Channing Capital Management Llc holds 103,032 shares with $6.41 million value, down from 125,335 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $163.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $70.85. About 7.41 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/04/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC JAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 12/04/2018 – CITI APPOINTS ANGEL NG AS CITI HEAD FOR HONG KONG, MACAU; 28/05/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 9.4% in 2018, Citi Leads; 12/04/2018 – Octo Telematics IPO on hold as Russian shareholder hit by sanctions; 09/04/2018 – TIMELINE-Deutsche Bank’s 30 years of twists and turns; 27/03/2018 – INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC – SUBSIDIARIES OF BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ENERGY AND CITI HAVE COMPLETED A US$211.3 MLN TAX EQUITY FINANCING OF PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – Citi chairman says all options on table to find his replacement; 06/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP CFO SAYS ADDING DIGITAL SERVICES LAYS GROUNDWORK FOR NATIONAL CONSUMER BANKING; 08/03/2018 – MOVES-Neon, Citi Private, Albion, PGI; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6

Baxter International Inc. provides a portfolio of renal and hospital products. The company has market cap of $41.87 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Hospital Products and Renal. It has a 27.99 P/E ratio. The Hospital Products segment makes intravenous solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics, and biosurgery products.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $3.03 million activity. Shares for $120,803 were sold by STALLKAMP THOMAS T. Another trade for 37,274 shares valued at $2.68 million was sold by Mason Jeanne K.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold Baxter International Inc. shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garde Cap reported 2,500 shares. 324,217 are held by Zacks Investment Mngmt. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Penobscot Investment Company Inc accumulated 4,690 shares or 0.08% of the stock. West Oak Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 6,084 shares. Hl Finance Llc reported 77,621 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Sector Gamma As has invested 5.84% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Colonial Advsrs owns 50,668 shares. Lifeplan Fin Group Inc Inc accumulated 70 shares or 0% of the stock. Carroll Fin Associate has 0.03% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). The Maryland-based Wms Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 5,662 were reported by Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. Co Bancorp owns 0.06% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 61,295 shares. Kornitzer Management Ks invested 0.47% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Hugh Johnson Advsrs Lc has 0.25% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Among 4 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Baxter International had 11 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, March 5. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of BAX in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Outperform” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) rating on Wednesday, June 26. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $9100 target. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of BAX in report on Friday, February 1 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Piper Jaffray.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25B for 9.63 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Channing Capital Management Llc increased Spx Corp (SPW) stake by 485,368 shares to 1.21 million valued at $42.17M in 2019Q1. It also upped G (NASDAQ:GIII) stake by 14,361 shares and now owns 1.06 million shares. Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) was raised too.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. On Thursday, February 14 Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 5,420 shares. Whitaker Michael also sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Wednesday, February 13.