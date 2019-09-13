Channing Capital Management Stake in Kemper (KMPR) Decreased by $2.20 Million as Market Value Declined; As Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Price Rose, Aldebaran Financial Has Upped Its Position by $419,900

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 24.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 1,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 6,715 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17 million, up from 5,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $6.37 during the last trading session, reaching $365.22. About 761,436 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Gets Sales Growth from Aerospace, Mission Systems Segments — Earnings Review; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP.: POLAND IN PACT TO BUY NORTHROP; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 04/05/2018 – InsideDfnse[Reg]: Air Force to sole-source early SBIRS follow-on work to Lockheed, Northrop; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Segment Operating Income $762M; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Cash Used in Operating Activities $237M

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kemper Corp (KMPR) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 25,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 541,325 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.71 million, down from 566,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kemper Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $75.13. About 839,882 shares traded or 65.72% up from the average. Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) has risen 12.63% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical KMPR News: 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q EPS $1.02; 13/03/2018 – KEMPER CORP – CO,INFINITY PROPERTY & CASUALTY CORP RECEIVED NOTICE FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION GRANTING EARLY TERMINATION OF WAITING PERIOD; 16/05/2018 – Kemper Names Miguel Edwards as Chief Information Officer for Life and Health; 13/03/2018 – Kemper Corp: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 3Q; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180848: Kemper Corporation; Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation; 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KEMPER CORPORATION’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q Rev $693M; 30/04/2018 – KEMPER 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $79.2M; 04/04/2018 – Kemper Director David Storch to Receive Honor at Perspectives Charter Schools Network Awards Gala; 13/03/2018 Kemper Announces Early Termination of HSR Waiting Period

Analysts await Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, down 13.21% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.59 per share. KMPR’s profit will be $91.27M for 13.61 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Kemper Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 60,792 shares to 144,527 shares, valued at $7.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 4,466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Qts Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS).

Since August 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $34,875 activity.

