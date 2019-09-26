Channing Capital Management Stake In Albemarle (ALB) Was Has Raised; As Becton Dickinson (BDX) Stock Price Rose, Somerville Kurt F Has Lifted Holding by $1.89 Million

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 489.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 7,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 9,071 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.28 million, up from 1,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $253.95. About 840,944 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 15,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 98,123 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.91M, up from 82,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 983,025 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q EPS $1.18; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE HAS ALMOST 100 PCT OF 2018 LITHIUM VOLUME COMMITTED IN LONG-TERM CONTRACTS – PRESIDENT MITCHELL; 14/05/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE MAY BECOME PURE-PLAY LITHIUM IF VALUATION JUSTIFIES; 27/03/2018 – China Wants in on the Clean, Copious, and Chilean Energy Boom; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE LITHIUM EXPANSION PLAN NOT ABOUT MARKET SHARE GAIN, AIMED AT MEETING LONG-TERM COMMITMENT TO CUSTOMERS – CEO; 19/04/2018 – Albemarle Declares Force Majeure Due to Shortage of Key Raw Materials in Urethane Supply Chain; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.10 – $5.40; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.40; 10/05/2018 – ALB: LITHIUM SUPPLY AGREEMENTS GETTING LONGER, UP TO 10 YEARS

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3,667 shares to 65,001 shares, valued at $6.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 59,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 517,215 shares, and cut its stake in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.24 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,235 shares to 265,803 shares, valued at $12.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY) by 3,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,551 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS).