Channing Capital Management Raised Stake in South Jersey Industries (SJI) by $3.97 Million; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Rose, Telos Capital Management Has Raised Position by $625,513

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in South Jersey Industries (SJI) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 123,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% . The institutional investor held 1.41 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.36M, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in South Jersey Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $31.65. About 265,934 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 1.98% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 27/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES – ON APRIL 25, CO ENTERED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR ISSUANCE BY CO OF $250 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 18/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES OFFERINGS PRICES AT $29.50/SHR; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC – REAFFIRMING 2018 ECONOMIC EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.57 TO $1.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES TO OFFER UP TO $325M OF SHRS; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $1.26, EST. 93C; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES REAFFIRMS ’18 ECONOMIC EARNINGS VIEW; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF BOFA MERRILL LYNCH; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q Economic EPS $1.26

Telos Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 94.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc bought 3,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 6,686 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 3,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $217.53. About 2.62 million shares traded or 54.29% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold SJI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 74.50 million shares or 4.64% more from 71.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Blackrock stated it has 13.77M shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). United Kingdom-based Legal General Gru Public Ltd has invested 0% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). The Iowa-based Principal Finance Grp has invested 0.02% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 106,623 shares. Shelton has invested 0.03% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Luminus Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 200,135 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 400 were accumulated by Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Fmr Lc stated it has 4.54 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 72,185 shares. Westwood Grp invested in 1.39 million shares or 0.46% of the stock. Quantum Cap Management Ltd Company Nj reported 10,042 shares. California Employees Retirement reported 129,844 shares stake.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE:TRNO) by 35,134 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $49.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 43,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 416,912 shares, and cut its stake in Class A.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $320.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,861 shares to 23,770 shares, valued at $745,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 7,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,081 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).