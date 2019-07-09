Channing Capital Management Raised Its South Jersey Industries (SJI) Stake by $3.97 Million; As Wpx Energy (WPX) Shares Rose, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Raised Position by $3.25 Million

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in South Jersey Industries (SJI) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 123,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.41 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.36 million, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in South Jersey Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.99. About 277,606 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 2.16% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC – REAFFIRMING 2018 ECONOMIC EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.57 TO $1.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q Economic EPS $1.26; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R; 18/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES OFFERINGS PRICES AT $29.50/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits South Jersey Industries; 27/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES – ON APRIL 25, CO ENTERED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR ISSUANCE BY CO OF $250 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES TO OFFER UP TO $325M OF SHRS; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $1.26, EST. 93C; 20/04/2018 – DJ South Jersey Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SJI)

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.77. About 3.19M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AND FIRST AMENDMENT TO GUARANTY AND COLLATERAL AGREEMENT; 17/05/2018 – WPX Energy Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/04/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $548.6M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 21/03/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 158,100 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Llc accumulated 37,955 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.45% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Ameritas Investment Prns Inc holds 0.1% or 157,850 shares. Fincl Counselors Inc invested in 0.02% or 29,788 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 304,680 shares. Fca Tx has 22,944 shares. Financial Bank Of America De reported 2.92M shares. Southport Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 70,000 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Co (Trc) holds 19,865 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Principal Fincl Group Inc has 0.02% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). 170,001 were accumulated by Jefferies Grp Inc. Stevens Management Lp reported 316,147 shares. Oklahoma-based Pinnacle Limited Liability has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Diamond Hill Capital invested in 0.23% or 3.13M shares.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 19,765 shares to 138,984 shares, valued at $6.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) by 13,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,138 shares, and cut its stake in Adt Inc.