Channing Capital Management Raised Its Penn National Gaming (PENN) Position; Futurefuel Hares (FF) Shorts Increased By 20.94%

Futurefuel Corp Hares (NYSE:FF) had an increase of 20.94% in short interest. FF's SI was 315,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 20.94% from 260,700 shares previously. With 127,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Futurefuel Corp Hares (NYSE:FF)'s short sellers to cover FF's short positions. The SI to Futurefuel Corp Hares's float is 1.23%. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $11.15. About 80,994 shares traded. FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) has declined 13.12% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.12% the S&P500.

Channing Capital Management Llc increased Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) stake by 13.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Channing Capital Management Llc acquired 189,176 shares as Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)'s stock declined 7.22%. The Channing Capital Management Llc holds 1.57M shares with $31.59 million value, up from 1.38M last quarter. Penn National Gaming Inc now has $2.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.47. About 1.02M shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 37.93% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.60, from 2.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold FutureFuel Corp. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 20.42 million shares or 2.17% more from 19.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru accumulated 2.90 million shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0% or 107,927 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Natl Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 25,740 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) for 474 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated owns 45,085 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Management Ltd Co has 0% invested in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) for 50,383 shares. Los Angeles Management Equity Rech Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF). Metropolitan Life Insur New York invested in 0.04% or 36,935 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% stake. Secor Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.14% of its portfolio in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF). Northern reported 0% in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF). Moreover, Millennium Mngmt has 0% invested in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF). Invesco Limited has invested 0% in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF). Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF).

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells diversified chemical products, bio products, and bio specialty chemical products in the United States. The company has market cap of $487.74 million. It operates in two divisions, Chemicals and Biofuels. It has a 21.36 P/E ratio. The Chemicals segment makes and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $29,905 activity. $29,905 worth of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) shares were bought by EGGER TERRANCE C Z.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold PENN shares while 78 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 106.92 million shares or 1.70% more from 105.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase has 1.20 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 37 shares. Mason Street holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 56,540 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Inc has 0.02% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 174,267 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Com reported 92,419 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Inc has 0% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 918 shares. 139,538 were accumulated by Guggenheim Limited Liability Company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 166,844 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 23,158 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv accumulated 0% or 1,200 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 2,101 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 4,704 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Orrstown holds 200 shares. Hood River Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 734,890 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 672,960 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $957,511 activity. 10,875 shares valued at $212,171 were bought by Snowden Jay A on Monday, May 13. Fair William J bought $214,940 worth of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) on Monday, May 13. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $530,400 was bought by HANDLER DAVID A.

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased Ashland Global Holdings Inc stake by 11,997 shares to 153,095 valued at $11.96 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Booz Allen Hamilton Holdings (NYSE:BAH) stake by 321,770 shares and now owns 1.09M shares. Snap (NYSE:SNA) was reduced too.