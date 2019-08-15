Channing Capital Management Position in South Jersey Industries (SJI) Has Upped by $3.97 Million; Beddow Capital Management Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) Upped as Shares Declined

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 273.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 11,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 15,967 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 4,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $63.5. About 8.73M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie to Commence Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIF IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL FOR UNRESECTABLE STAGE lll NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC SAYS 2018 ADJUSTED SHR OUTLOOK REFLECTS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE APPROACHING 9 PCT IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in South Jersey Industries (SJI) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 123,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% . The institutional investor held 1.41 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.36M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in South Jersey Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $30.86. About 334,403 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 1.98% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds South Jersey Industries; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES REAFFIRMS ’18 ECONOMIC EARNINGS VIEW; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES TO OFFER UP TO $325M OF SHRS; 14/05/2018 – REG-South Jersey Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ South Jersey Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SJI); 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits South Jersey Industries; 18/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES OFFERINGS PRICES AT $29.50/SHR; 18/04/2018 – South Jersey Industries Volume Surges Almost 13 Times Average; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries Backs FY18 Economic EPS $1.57-$1.65; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF BOFA MERRILL LYNCH

More notable recent South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SJI to Host First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on April 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “South Jersey EPS misses by $0.09, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) CEO Michael Renna on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SJI Reports First Quarter 2019 Results; Initiates 2020 Guidance – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 60,882 shares to 872,733 shares, valued at $8.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 20,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.89 million shares, and cut its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold SJI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 74.50 million shares or 4.64% more from 71.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Boston Prns invested in 0% or 75,264 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 47,489 shares. Luminus Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Private Advisor Grp holds 0.01% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) or 11,670 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt reported 0.55% stake. Oppenheimer Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 6,640 shares. Ohio-based Victory Capital Mngmt has invested 0.03% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Pnc Grp Incorporated Inc reported 189,426 shares. Sei Invs invested in 0% or 11,479 shares. Channing Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.41M shares or 2.09% of its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.73% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 111,619 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 49,112 shares. Architects has 3,450 shares. 200 were reported by Tru Communications Of Vermont.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bennicas & Associates reported 14,943 shares. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Invest Ser Of America invested in 0.04% or 2,903 shares. Ferguson Wellman owns 276,603 shares. Fort Point Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 4.08% stake. Brown Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 6,987 shares. Willingdon Wealth reported 49,805 shares stake. 5,556 are owned by Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma. Kcm Inv Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.31% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Keybank Association Oh accumulated 1.18M shares. Weiss Multi has 0.01% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 5,000 shares. Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability reported 53,671 shares. Davis R M has 0.07% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 24,022 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP accumulated 18,300 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Armstrong Shaw Assoc Ct has invested 3.16% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock or 7,500 shares. $2.02 million worth of stock was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.