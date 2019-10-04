Channing Capital Management Position in Qts Realty Trust (QTS) Increased by $4.10 Million; Coatue Management Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) Raised by $1.49 Million

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 371.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 27,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 35,125 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91M, up from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $62.19. About 3.57M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Qts Realty Trust (QTS) by 11.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 89,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 867,219 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.05M, up from 778,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qts Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $51.52. About 209,358 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 25/04/2018 – QTS Realty Trust 1Q Rev $113.7M; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST; 24/04/2018 – QTS SEES MOVING ABOUT 200 CUSTOMERS TO GDT BY END OF 2018; 30/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: URGENT AND MEANINGFUL CHANGE IS NEEDED AT QTS; 24/04/2018 – QTS ENTERS CLOUD & MANAGED SERVICES PARTNERSHIP WITH GDT; 07/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: QTS MAY FACE MORE HOLDER PRESSURE IN FUTURE; 20/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDED THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST QTS’ EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in QTS Realty; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Compan; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $113.7 MLN VS $106 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 2.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 20 investors sold QTS shares while 47 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 58.87 million shares or 1.01% more from 58.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa reported 28,325 shares. Washington Capital Management reported 0.66% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Moreover, Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 14,196 shares. Mesirow Mngmt holds 215,337 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9,660 shares. Schroder Invest Group owns 0.03% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 642,095 shares. Kbc Gp Nv owns 65,878 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication owns 89,793 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can holds 43,825 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker has 250 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al holds 64,941 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 0.11% or 725 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 101,837 shares. Cbre Clarion Limited Co reported 1.06 million shares. Us State Bank De invested in 0% or 2,349 shares.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3,667 shares to 65,001 shares, valued at $6.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 25,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 541,325 shares, and cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holdings (NYSE:BAH).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $50,050 activity.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $11.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 2.06 million shares to 406,300 shares, valued at $67.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 12,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,493 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).