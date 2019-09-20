Channing Capital Management Position in Evercore (EVR) Trimmed by $7.22 Million as Share Price Declined; Diana Shipping (DSX) Holder 12 West Capital Management LP Trimmed Stake by $872,967

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 66.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 290,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The hedge fund held 149,047 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $493,000, down from 440,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $325.52M market cap company. It closed at $3.32 lastly. It is up 24.60% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 22/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v P. S. Palios with Koch; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – FOR M/V SANTA BARBARA, CHARTER PERIOD EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 24, 2018; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V SAN; 04/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Los Angeles With SwissMarine; 22/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v New Orleans With SwissMarine; 30/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Salt Lake City With Cargill; 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for m/v Santa Barbara With Cargill and a New Time Charter Contract for m/v Myrto With Cargill; 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for M/V San Francisco With Koch; 22/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MARCH 25, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – M/V ARETHUSA IS CURRENTLY CHARTERED, AS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED, TO NOBLE RESOURCES INTERNATIONAL PTE. LTD., SINGAPORE

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Evercore Inc (EVR) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 82,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.87% . The institutional investor held 501,531 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.42M, down from 583,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Evercore Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $84.86. About 266,697 shares traded. Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) has declined 22.19% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EVR News: 28/03/2018 David’s Bridal in talks to tap Evercore for debt restructuring; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.62, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold EVR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 33.56 million shares or 4.87% less from 35.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 7,100 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Van Eck Assocs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.02% or 877,972 shares in its portfolio. Tcw Grp Inc has invested 0.03% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Bahl Gaynor Incorporated holds 189,866 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Llc invested in 0.1% or 11,175 shares. Hrt Fin Limited Company reported 0.03% stake. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 480,004 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt holds 10,157 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd owns 21,171 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 10,837 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR).

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 487,694 shares to 610,070 shares, valued at $41.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 17,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc/ (NYSE:THG).

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gds Hldgs Ltd by 25,201 shares to 10.94M shares, valued at $411.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.