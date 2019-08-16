Channing Capital Management Maintains Position in Penn National Gaming (PENN); Bell State Bank & Trust Boosted Its Holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by $529,872

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 189,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% . The institutional investor held 1.57 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.59M, up from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Penn National Gaming Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $16.78. About 1.29 million shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 37.93% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC PENN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.55, REV VIEW $3.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming First Quarter Results Exceed Guidance, with Record Income from Operations of $172.1 Million, Adjusted EBITDA of $242.6 Million and Adjusted EBITDA after Master Lease Payments of $126; 13/03/2018 PENN GAMING GETS SECOND REQUEST FROM FTC ON PINNACLE MERGER; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL 1Q NET REV. $816.1M, EST. $804.0M; 04/04/2018 – CBS 21 News: BREAKING: Penn National snares its 4th casino license in Pennsylvani; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 29/03/2018 – Pinnacle Entertainment Stockholders Approve Proposed Acquisition by Penn National Gaming; 29/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming and Pinnacle Continue to Expect Closing in Second Half of 201; 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – GOAL REMAINS TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 26/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – BOARD DECREASED NUMBER OF CLASS lll DIRECTOR POSITIONS FROM FOUR DIRECTORS TO THREE DIRECTORS

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 26.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 66,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 311,782 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 245,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.86. About 39.31M shares traded or 7.57% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 03/04/2018 – CORRECT: FORD SAYS DECISION TO MOVE TO QTR SALES NOT IMMINENT; 10/05/2018 – FORD’S ANNUAL MEETING HAS ENDED; 27/03/2018 – NEWPEK SIGNS DEAL TO SELL LAND IN EAGLE FORD SHALE TO SUNDANCE; 23/05/2018 – Conservative Candidate’s Refusal to Attend Health Care Debate Undemocratic: London Health Coalition Concerned About Doug Ford; 15/05/2018 – BG Daily News: Fire at Ford parts supplier idles Bowling Green Metalforming; 14/03/2018 – KOTSOPOULOS: FORD COULD BE FAVORABLE FOR CREDIT SPREADS IN ONT; 29/05/2018 – Former Neurosurgery Chairman of Henry Ford Health System, Dr. Mark Rosenblum, Joins NICO Corporation Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Kelley Root: BREAKING: Ford in talks to be tenant at Michigan Central Station; 03/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Doug Ford’s Ontario Conservative platform to emerge piece by piece in slow reveal; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 62,555 shares to 180,267 shares, valued at $6.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ashland Global Holdings Inc by 11,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,095 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity National Info Serv (NYSE:FIS).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.00 million activity. The insider SCACCETTI JANE bought $44,325. Shares for $212,171 were bought by Snowden Jay A. $214,940 worth of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) was bought by Fair William J.

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 121,387 shares to 142,860 shares, valued at $40.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 4,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 380,616 shares, and cut its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. Shares for $100,038 were bought by THORNTON JOHN L. $8.00M worth of stock was bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR on Thursday, August 1.

