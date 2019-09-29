Channing Capital Management Lowered Position in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by $794,070; Water Island Capital Trimmed Its Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Holding as Shares Rose

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 32.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 367,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The hedge fund held 746,617 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.99 million, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.52. About 548,755 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 10/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital CEO Jay Wintrob Speaks at BBG Invest Event: LIVE; 27/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC OAK.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 19/03/2018 – Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. Early Warning Press Release Regarding Neo Performance Materials Inc; 03/05/2018 – Oaktree’s Wintrob Says Watch and Wait as Peers Convert to C-Corp; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE – WILLING TO SUPPORT RDL WIND-DOWN EFFORT BY NOMINATING UP TO 2 NONEXECUTIVE DIRECTORS TO JOIN BOARD AT RANGER’S INVITATION; 16/04/2018 – Oaktree Announces Certain Changes to Non-GAAP Measures for the First Quarter of 2018; 09/05/2018 – Trinity Investments, Walton Street Capital and Oaktree Capital Management Acquire the Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort; 26/04/2018 – Harvest Partners Announces Hiring of Doug Campbell; 27/04/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Sends Further Letter to Ranger Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Nominates Two Additional Directors for Upcoming Ranger Shareholder Annual General Meeting

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 5,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 43,040 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.62M, down from 48,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $126.32. About 1.00M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 46.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory Incorporated invested in 16,683 shares or 0% of the stock. Longfellow Invest Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 4,000 shares. Garrison Bradford & Inc, a New York-based fund reported 9,850 shares. Everett Harris And Co Ca reported 0.05% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 21,616 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated accumulated 3.37 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corp reported 140,000 shares stake. Natixis holds 0.15% or 376,726 shares in its portfolio. Goodhaven Mgmt Lc reported 2.9% stake. Coe Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.78% or 14,250 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co reported 150,496 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 20,750 shares. Us-based Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.11% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Karpas Strategies Llc invested in 0.74% or 35,925 shares. Invest Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Company reported 4,500 shares stake.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $108.55 million for 18.94 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 1.16 million shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $115.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fox Corp by 113,287 shares in the quarter, for a total of 444,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Herc Hldgs Inc (Prn).

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 32,576 shares to 449,488 shares, valued at $17.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Independent Bk Corp Mass (NASDAQ:INDB) by 268,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 529,013 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,602 shares. Glenmede Na reported 220,025 shares. Johnson Fin Group Incorporated Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Corecommodity Limited Liability holds 0.56% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 6,592 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies stated it has 2,395 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Highland Capital Management Lp reported 194,800 shares. Srb Corp holds 3,191 shares. Citadel Limited Com has 124,029 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. York Cap Global Ltd holds 1.07% or 171,050 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). General American Investors Incorporated accumulated 1.02% or 70,000 shares. Mitchell Mgmt invested in 0.33% or 6,440 shares. Synovus Fin, Georgia-based fund reported 1,188 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset invested in 0% or 1,490 shares. Miller Howard Invs Ny holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 25,151 shares.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $362.71M for 14.55 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.