Channing Capital Management Lowered Its Hillenbrand (HI) Holding by $1.24 Million; Market Valuation Declined; As Intelsat S A (I) Stock Rose, Shareholder Tig Advisors Has Trimmed Holding

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (HI) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 30,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.79% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.06 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hillenbrand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.86. About 10,330 shares traded. Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has declined 31.03% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HI News: 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND RAISING ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND-AGREEMENT ALLOWS CO, CERTAIN UNITS TO REQUEST ISSUE UP TO EUR 150 MLN IN UNSECURED LETTERS OF CREDIT, BANK GUARANTEES/OTHER SURETY BONDS; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND 2Q NET REV. $452.2M, EST. $432.3M; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND INC – FACILITY AGREEMENT REPLACES EXISTING SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JUNE 3, 2013; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND SAYS ON MARCH 8, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND CAN REQUEST LENDERS ISSUE MAX. EU150M IN GUARANTEES; 23/03/2018 – Hillenbrand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND NAMES DANIEL C. HILLENBRAND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 10/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Declares Third Quarter Dividend of $0.2075 Per Share

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 96.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 1.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 48,130 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $754,000, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $19.15. About 56,657 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold HI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 47.95 million shares or 0.06% less from 47.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 57,877 were reported by Natixis Advisors Lp. Numerixs Techs, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 2,600 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.01% or 14,896 shares. Guyasuta Invest Inc invested in 58,878 shares. Minnesota-based Us Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag accumulated 419,995 shares. Prudential owns 199,389 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.03% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). State Street reported 1.81 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Globeflex Cap Lp holds 0.18% or 20,186 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Everence Management accumulated 9,470 shares. 445 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. Schroder Investment Management Group has 0.01% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) for 104,759 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.02% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) for 1.54M shares.