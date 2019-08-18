Channing Capital Management Lowered By $11.68 Million Its Polyone (POL) Position; Trio Tech International (TRT) Has 0.4 Sentiment

Trio Tech International (TRT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.4 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.40, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 2 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 5 decreased and sold stock positions in Trio Tech International. The active investment managers in our database now own: 874,772 shares, down from 889,286 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Trio Tech International in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 4 Increased: 1 New Position: 1.

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased Polyone Corporation (POL) stake by 27.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 402,747 shares as Polyone Corporation (POL)’s stock rose 22.14%. The Channing Capital Management Llc holds 1.09 million shares with $31.90 million value, down from 1.49M last quarter. Polyone Corporation now has $2.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $31.04. About 255,769 shares traded. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 25.47% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 13/03/2018 – Advanced Composite Materials from PolyOne Bringing Innovation and Sustainability to Transportation Industry; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 23/04/2018 – PolyOne Names Dr. David A. Jarus as Vice President, Research and Development; 30/05/2018 – PolyOne CDS Widens 31 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate; 17/05/2018 – PolyOne Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE – SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – PolyOne Announces Michael A. Garratt to Serve as Interim President of Specialty Engineered Materials; 19/04/2018 – DJ PolyOne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POL); 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.68

Analysts await PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. POL’s profit will be $50.73M for 11.76 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by PolyOne Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering PolyOne (NYSE:POL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PolyOne has $36 highest and $3100 lowest target. $33.67’s average target is 8.47% above currents $31.04 stock price. PolyOne had 4 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of POL in report on Thursday, April 18 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Thursday, April 18 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by SunTrust to “Buy” on Friday, May 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold POL shares while 71 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 69.16 million shares or 1.71% less from 70.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited invested in 15,596 shares or 0% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 58,737 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 51,831 are held by Sg Americas Secs Limited Co. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) for 52,772 shares. Numerixs Techs, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 16,100 shares. Cim Investment Mangement holds 0.15% or 13,008 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited reported 2.09M shares stake. Secor Cap Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.45% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) or 74,852 shares. Bahl And Gaynor owns 139,934 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 7,578 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 15,807 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation has invested 0.01% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 103,833 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 632,947 shares. The Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL).

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Trio-Tech International for 33,074 shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 311 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0% invested in the company for 61,600 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 90,704 shares.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company has market cap of $11.42 million. The companyÂ’s Testing Services segment provides stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services. It has a 6.62 P/E ratio. This segment also provides qualification testing services that test small samples of output from manufacturers for qualification of their processes and devices.

The stock increased 0.65% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.11. About 895 shares traded. Trio-Tech International (TRT) has declined 33.20% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.20% the S&P500. Some Historical TRT News: 15/05/2018 – TRIO-TECH INTERNATIONAL FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 DJ Trio-Tech International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRT); 15/05/2018 – TRIO-TECH INTERNATIONAL FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC; 18/05/2018 – Trio-Tech 3Q Rev $10.1M; 18/05/2018 – Trio-Tech 3Q Loss/Shr 20c