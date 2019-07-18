Channing Capital Management Lifted Its Position in Echostar (SATS) by $4.00 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Mcrae Capital Management Lowered by $952,965 Its Position

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 8,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,423 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.50 million, down from 122,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $135.09. About 10.92 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa; 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Echostar Corporation (SATS) by 193.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 111,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 168,655 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.15M, up from 57,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $45.47. About 100,136 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has declined 22.31% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 12/03/2018 EchoStar Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ EchoStar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SATS); 21/03/2018 – 4-H Names Cassandra lvie as the 2018 National 4-H Youth in Action Winner; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 14/03/2018 – Global Eagle Entertainment Expands Aero Network from Hughes That Brings Faster Speeds and More Capacity with JUPITER Technology; 02/04/2018 – Hughes Selected to Support Commonwealth Network (COPANET) Contract, Offering Managed Network Services to Agencies across Pennsy; 12/04/2018 – Hughes Releases White Paper Outlining Communications Network Preparedness Recommendations Ahead of 2018 Hurricane Season; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 07/05/2018 – Hughes Awarded Contract to Prototype Multi-Modem Adaptor for DoD Wideband SATCOM Architectural Analysis; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $202.4M

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 42,540 shares to 331,156 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 15,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.