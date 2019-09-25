Channing Capital Management Lifted Its Meredith (MDP) Stake by $8.13 Million; Motley Fool Wealth Management Increased Position in Salesforce.Com (CRM) as Stock Declined

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 17.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 147,747 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 977,392 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.82M, up from 829,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.53. About 340,095 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 15/03/2018 – The Stawk Jawk: Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated titles: sources – (Reuters) – U.S. media company; 23/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP SAYS HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY JANUARY 2019; 20/04/2018 – Meredith-Springfield Associates, Inc., is First North American Blow Molder to Acquire Latest ISBM Technology from Japan’s Aoki Technical Laboratory, Inc; 21/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – EXPECTS TO IMPROVE ADVERTISING AND CIRCULATION PERFORMANCE OF TIME INC PROPERTIES; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN MEDIA INC – NO LONGER HAS ANY INTEREST IN ACQUIRING ANY OF FORMER TIME INC BRANDS BEING MADE AVAILABLE FOR SALE BY MEREDITH CORPORATION; 12/03/2018 – Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 26/03/2018 – NOLA Live: Saints hosted wide receiver Cameron Meredith, a restricted free agent, on a visit; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp 3Q Loss $110.1M; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: Meredith hires bankers to sell off unwanted magazines

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 8,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 239,763 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.38 million, up from 231,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $152.99. About 3.38 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue Desk.com and SalesforceIQ; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce 10-K: Salesforce Ventures Recently Agreed to Invest Another $100M in ‘a Late Stage Technology Company; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce earnings beat on cloud strength, raises forecast; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 20/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 16/04/2018 – MULESOFT SHAREHOLDER SUES TO BLOCK $6.5 BLN SALE TO SALESFORCE; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 45C; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 17/04/2018 – Clutch Among 18 Startups Participating in Salesforce Accelerate Program

More notable recent Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Meredith, Livongo Health, and First Majestic Silver Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Benchmark looks to positive Meredith catalysts – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “INVESTOR CLASS ACTION DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in VRAY, MDP, and MGNX of Filing Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Meredith Corporation – Business Wire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Meredith Corporation (MDP) – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold MDP shares while 64 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.99 million shares or 2.75% more from 41.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Pcl holds 0% or 55,272 shares in its portfolio. Amg Funds Ltd invested 1.82% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). River Road Asset Mngmt Lc owns 448,449 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Td Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 5,836 shares in its portfolio. 6,142 were reported by Ing Groep Nv. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Jnba Financial Advisors has 4,200 shares. Fiera Corporation has 25,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 36,730 shares. The California-based Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). 226,161 were accumulated by Citadel Advisors Lc. Northern Tru reported 0.01% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 9,000 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,525 shares.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap (NYSE:SNA) by 62,484 shares to 2,820 shares, valued at $467,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) by 12,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,723 shares, and cut its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

Since September 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $467,052 activity. $420,240 worth of Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) shares were bought by Harty Thomas H.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 18,582 shares to 2,903 shares, valued at $394,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 43,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,991 shares, and cut its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Insurancenewsnet.com which released: “Salesforce Expands Financial Services Cloud With New Insurance Innovation-Bringing Policyholders, Insurers and Agents Together – Insurance News Net” on September 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Overlooked Asset Is Proof of Salesforce’s Future Growth Potential – Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce: Clock Is Ticking – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Veeva Systems a Buy on the Dip? – Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 25, 2019.