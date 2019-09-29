Channing Capital Management Lifted Bristol (BMY) Stake by $1.75 Million; Share Value Declined; Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Position Maintained by Water Island Capital Llc

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 28.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 38,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 177,922 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.07M, up from 138,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 11.47M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 07/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Take Part in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 08/05/2018 – ACell, Inc. Names Nino Pionati Vice President, International and Business Development; 06/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Conservation Commission Mon, 4/9/2018, 6:30 AM; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – PROPOSAL ON DISCLOSING RISKS RELATED TO CONCERN OVER DRUG PRICING STRATEGIES INCORPORATED INTO INCENTIVE COMPENSATION PLANS WAS NOT APPROVED; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 19.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 109,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 657,908 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.81 million, up from 548,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $110.73. About 322,915 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES YEAR REV. $1.03B-$1.05B, EST. $1.02B; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD URGES MELLANOX HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR NOMINEES; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 23/04/2018 – Eyal Waldman, CEO and President of Mellanox Technologies Receives the 2018 Global Industry Leader Award; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD- PROPOSES SOLUTION TO ALLOW UNIVERSAL PROXY CARD, PLURALITY VOTING TO BE IMPLEMENTED WHILE HOLDING ANNUAL MEETING AT MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.05B-$1.07B; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Surpasses One Million 100Gb/s Ports With LinkX™ Optical Transceivers and Cables

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perspecta Inc by 18,864 shares to 132,801 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 4,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,048 shares, and cut its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MLNX, TNXP among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nvidia Stock Is Close to Forcing a Bull, Bear Showdown – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Mellanox Introduces Advanced Network Telemetry Technology to Keep Your Business Up and Running – Business Wire” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “All Bets Are Off With the Nvidia Stock Rally – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mellanox to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 24, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company reported 367,781 shares stake. Invesco invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 494,075 shares. Natixis Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.05% or 52,598 shares. Jane Street Ltd Liability Corporation reported 24,288 shares. Vertex One Asset Mgmt Inc reported 1.05% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Adage Capital Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp holds 200,000 shares. 1.05M are held by Omni Partners Llp. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 11,642 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al invested in 0.02% or 27,426 shares. Virtu Lc has invested 0.02% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Masters Mgmt Limited accumulated 100,000 shares. Whittier Trust Communication Of Nevada, a Nevada-based fund reported 177 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited accumulated 5,001 shares. Moreover, Navellier & Assocs has 0.52% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 30,142 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Aveo CEO says new data eases concerns about troubled kidney cancer drug – Boston Business Journal” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers teams up with drug development accelerator – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares A Year Ago Have A 20% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST) by 53,359 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $40.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) by 64,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35M shares, and cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hilltop owns 0.09% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 9,038 shares. Prudential Public Limited holds 2.91M shares. Country Club Tru Na owns 20,590 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Ing Groep Nv reported 91,273 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc holds 154,645 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Glenview National Bank Dept holds 0.22% or 11,825 shares. Rhenman Prns Asset Mgmt has 1.69% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 338,386 shares. Hm Payson & holds 0.15% or 93,153 shares. Loews Corp has invested 0.13% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Texas Yale Corp accumulated 0.04% or 11,940 shares. Moreover, Bkd Wealth Advisors Lc has 0.06% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 15,557 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has 0.23% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 34,286 shares. Smith Asset Management Grp Ltd Partnership reported 1.20M shares or 1.81% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.1% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.12% or 89,020 shares.