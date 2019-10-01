Channing Capital Management Increases Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH); Smead Capital Management Stake In Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Was Has Lifted

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) by 72.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 60,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 144,527 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.75 million, up from 83,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $51.77. About 1.07M shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 26/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q REV. $1.3B, EST. $1.29B; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Net $103.2M; 15/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – ON MARCH 15, FRANK J. DEL RIO, PRESIDENT, CEO OF CO ESTABLISHED PREARRANGED TRADING PLAN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.02, EST. $1.02; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Profit Up 67%; Raises 2018 Guidance; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology Platform

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 193,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.43M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.47M, up from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $50.44. About 25.85 million shares traded or 26.81% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 22/05/2018 – Banc of California at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Wells Fargo & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WFC); 26/04/2018 – Aptiv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Unisys; 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS DESPITE WEAKER GROWTH EXPECTATIONS, ROE OUTLOOK STILL IMPROVING; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns – USA Today; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR

