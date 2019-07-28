Channing Capital Management Increases Stake in Activision Blizz (ATVI); Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Increases Position in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS)

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizz (ATVI) by 72.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 53,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 127,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 74,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizz for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $47.99. About 5.06M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Fortnite Fever Rattles Activision Blizzard Ahead of Earnings; 17/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Delivers Game Changing Experience with Deepest, Most Engaging Call of Duty Ever; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $0.78; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII `The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 20/04/2018 – Call of Duty® World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Makes Seattle Debut April 20-22; 06/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – BOARD AUTHORIZED DEBT PAYDOWN OF AS MUCH AS $1.8 BLN DURING 2018; 02/04/2018 – Luminosity Take CWL Birmingham Open Championship; 03/05/2018 – An Activision spokesperson said Dow Jones released the information early, and the news wire confirmed to CNBC it did “inadvertently” break an embargo on the news

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 24,000 shares as the company's stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55 million, up from 98,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 7,258 shares. 11,485 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca). Gm Advisory Grp Incorporated has 0.45% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Regis Management Co Limited Com invested in 3,985 shares. Madison Invest Hldgs Incorporated accumulated 41,497 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Essex Financial Incorporated holds 25,660 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt L P, California-based fund reported 60,360 shares. 14,297 are held by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd Llc. Acg Wealth holds 0.61% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 40,870 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2.06% or 592,694 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 41,118 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Company owns 23,956 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management invested 1.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Renaissance Tech Llc holds 1.19M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Drexel Morgan & Company owns 1.58% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 15,992 shares.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,600 shares to 25,400 shares, valued at $45.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

