Channing Capital Management Increases Holding in Anthem (ANTM); Crawford Investment Counsel Stake in American Software (AMSWA) Cut by $1.63 Million as Stock Value Rose

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in American Software Inc (AMSWA) by 30.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 125,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.07% . The institutional investor held 283,144 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.72M, down from 408,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in American Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $473.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.08. About 194,896 shares traded or 126.53% up from the average. American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has declined 9.20% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSWA News: 15/05/2018 – NGC Named as Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider; 15/05/2018 – Brightstar and Logility Highlight the Impact of Sales & Operations Planning for the Fast-Paced Mobile Device Market at ASCI; 10/05/2018 – Demand Solutions Receives Coveted Recognition from lnbound Logistics Magazine; 17/04/2018 – Logility University Offers Education and Certification Courses to Accelerate Supply Chain Optimization and Retail Planning Excellence; 24/04/2018 – Color Image Apparel, the Producers of Bella+Canvas and Alo Yoga Brands, Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda PLM; 08/03/2018 – Logility Sponsors BRP’s Annual Merchandise Planning Survey; 09/05/2018 – Griffith Foods Expands Global Roll-out of Logility Voyager Solutions; Realizes Significant Service and Inventory Improvements; 08/05/2018 – Logility Customers Highlight Digital Transformation and the Role of Multi-Echelon Inventory Optimization in the Sales and; 10/04/2018 – C&A Mexico Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda Cloud Platform for Agile Decision Making and Increased Speed-to-Market; 11/04/2018 – Logility Executives Honored as 2018 Provider Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 151.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 17,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 29,512 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.33 million, up from 11,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $252.09. About 2.05M shares traded or 39.79% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST) by 53,359 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $40.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holdings (NYSE:BAH) by 899,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,283 shares, and cut its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Analysts await American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.06 per share. AMSWA’s profit will be $1.88M for 62.83 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by American Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 12 investors sold AMSWA shares while 31 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 23.08 million shares or 2.83% less from 23.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Brown Cap Ltd Com invested 0.51% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 0% invested in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) for 156 shares. Advisory Svcs Llc holds 0% or 876 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 14,000 shares. Bokf Na invested 0.01% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested in 24,501 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) or 512,046 shares. Voya Llc holds 13,736 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Grp Incorporated Inc invested 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). M&T Bankshares has invested 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Renaissance Tech Llc owns 0.02% invested in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) for 1.99M shares. Invesco has invested 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% or 73,930 shares in its portfolio.