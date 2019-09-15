Channing Capital Management Increased Stake in Targa Resources (TRGP); Suntrust Bks (STI) Holder Salzhauer Michael Increased Holding by $1.72 Million as Stock Value Rose

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 172.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 27,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 43,908 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.76M, up from 16,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $68.65. About 2.09M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 04/04/2018 – Live Oak Banc at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – LPL Financial at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/05/2018 – Equifax at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 28/03/2018 – Virginian-Pilot: SunTrust survey says attracting, retaining employees is top challenge in 2018; 30/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 03/04/2018 – HighPoint Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Apr. 10-11; 14/03/2018 – CoreCivic at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS CEO SAYS LATE LAST WEEK RECEIVED NEW INFORMATION AND LEARNED THAT THERE WAS POSSIBILITY OF EXTERNAL EXPOSURE OF INFORMATION- CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust CEO: Info Included Names and Account Balances but Didn’t Include ‘Personally Identifiable Information’

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 17,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 152,972 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.01 million, up from 135,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 1.49 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3; 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Targa Resources at Deutsche Bank MLP & Pipeline Day Tomorrow

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $208.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 19,494 shares to 14,406 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 27,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,611 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 40 investors sold STI shares while 247 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 333.26 million shares or 0.36% less from 334.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakworth Capital holds 0.02% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) or 2,018 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board owns 0.3% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 585,961 shares. Community National Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Eqis Cap holds 5,928 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 1.84M shares. 12,405 were accumulated by West Oak Capital Limited Liability Company. Pinebridge Invs LP reported 7,697 shares. Cullen Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.65% or 1.08 million shares. Diversified Tru Company stated it has 92,912 shares. 1,460 were reported by First Interstate Commercial Bank. Cullinan Associate has invested 0.65% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Moreover, Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.08% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Tru Of Virginia Va accumulated 0.05% or 5,952 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Lc owns 59 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Covington Cap Mngmt invested in 0% or 150 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.33 million are held by Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company. Senator Invest Ltd Partnership has invested 0.47% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Axa accumulated 25,011 shares. Brinker Cap Inc has invested 0.01% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Blackstone Group Inc invested in 0.05% or 258,302 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt stated it has 2.45 million shares. Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 326,466 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 16,372 shares. Eagle Global Advisors Ltd holds 0.33% or 209,049 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa stated it has 10,042 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.03% or 75,272 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 169,604 shares. Blackrock reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 11,400 are held by Ellington Management Gru Limited Liability Corporation.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 207,737 shares to 46,480 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL) by 40,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 756,541 shares, and cut its stake in Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE).

