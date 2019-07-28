Channing Capital Management Holds Holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI); As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Shares Rose, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Decreased Position

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 30,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.66 million, up from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $31.73. About 350,524 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 27.62% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PPBI News: 09/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 28/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Director Michael Pfau Won’t Stand for Re-Election; Board Size Reduced to 9 From 10; 22/05/2018 – PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC – GRANDPOINT’S STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSED DEAL BY WRITTEN CONSENT; 01/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Pacific Premier Bancorp; 15/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Avg; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPBI); 09/03/2018 Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps Almost 10 Times Average; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 27.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 7,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,021 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 26,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $55.76. About 2.88 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $751.85M for 22.48 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 15,412 shares to 46,032 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

