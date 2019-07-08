Channing Capital Management Holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Cut by $604,960; Lowes Companies (LOW) Holder Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Boosted Position

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) by 682.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 21,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,584 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, up from 3,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $104.51. About 2.39 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Correction to Ackman Lowe’s Story; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Prolonged Unfavorable Weather Led to Delayed Spring Selling Season; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF GEOFF LOWE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 22/05/2018 – JC Penney CEO steps down, joins Lowe’s; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIA HAS A LOT RESTING ON CHINA MANAGING ITS DEBT; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS TAX NOT ONLY FACTOR IN INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: LOT ALSO RIDING ON CHINA MANAGING BUILD-UP OF RISK IN ITS FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TAX POLICY CHANGES NEED TO MAINTAIN FISCAL DISCIPLINE

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 3,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,230 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34M, down from 52,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $146.38. About 677,843 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 189,176 shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $31.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 30,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spx Corp (SPW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 64.54% or $0.91 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PXD’s profit will be $390.76 million for 15.77 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Inc (NYSE:CVX) by 2,768 shares to 15,799 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Auto Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,245 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc Com.