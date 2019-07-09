Channing Capital Management Holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Upped by $787,488 as Stock Price Declined; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Upped Holding in Centene (CNC) by $432,798

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Centene Corporation (CNC) by 54.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 8,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,231 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 15,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Centene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $51.26. About 2.74M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 30,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.66 million, up from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $30.49. About 109,499 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 27.62% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PPBI News: 09/03/2018 Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps Almost 10 Times Average; 28/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Director Michael Pfau Won’t Stand for Re-Election; Board Size Reduced to 9 From 10; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPBI); 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Pacific Premier Bancorp; 09/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 15/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Avg; 22/05/2018 – PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC – GRANDPOINT’S STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSED DEAL BY WRITTEN CONSENT; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “BMO Sees 30% Upside Potential For Molina Healthcare – Benzinga” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Mosaic, Centene and American Airlines – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Centene To Present At BMO Capital Healthcare Conference – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,309 shares to 57,172 shares, valued at $7.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,205 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt owns 565,364 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Assetmark holds 355,339 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Guardian Company reported 180 shares stake. Paloma Prns Management invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,287 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma accumulated 9,358 shares or 0% of the stock. Kepos Capital Lp reported 265,123 shares stake. 24,155 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys. 70,290 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation owns 7,600 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 16,643 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arrowstreet LP owns 0.09% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 678,797 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 19,204 shares to 281,706 shares, valued at $8.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 43,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 416,912 shares, and cut its stake in Oil States International Inc (NYSE:OIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold PPBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 1.32% more from 49.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Blackrock Incorporated reported 6.74M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 97,844 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 41,333 shares. Cim Mangement reported 9,496 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 496,513 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) or 59,051 shares. Washington Trust Bank & Trust holds 0% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) or 100 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 16,800 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Com accumulated 34,300 shares. Vanguard owns 5.55 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Eidelman Virant Capital holds 14,266 shares. Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 225,744 shares. Stevens Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 8,053 shares.

More notable recent Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RSI Alert: Pacific Premier Bancorp Now Oversold – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pacific Premier: The Company Has Plans To Start Paying A Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Pacific Premier Bancorp to Participate in D.A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference – Business Wire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “We Did The Math KRE Can Go To $60 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.