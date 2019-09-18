Channing Capital Management Holding in Kemper (KMPR) Decreased by $2.20 Million; Holder Sphera Funds Management LTD Boosted Arqule (ARQL) Position

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kemper Corp (KMPR) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 25,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 541,325 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.71 million, down from 566,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kemper Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $76.36. About 357,661 shares traded. Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) has risen 12.63% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical KMPR News: 30/04/2018 – KEMPER 1Q OPER EPS $1.10, EST. 74C; 13/03/2018 – KEMPER CORP – CO,INFINITY PROPERTY & CASUALTY CORP RECEIVED NOTICE FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION GRANTING EARLY TERMINATION OF WAITING PERIOD; 02/04/2018 – Kemper Announces Robert Otis as New Preferred Home and Auto Leader; 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q Net $53.8M; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180848: Kemper Corporation; Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kemper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMPR); 13/03/2018 – Kemper Corp: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 3Q; 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q Rev $693M; 16/05/2018 – Kemper Names Miguel Edwards as Chief Information Officer for Life and Health; 30/04/2018 – KEMPER 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $79.2M

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 24.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 350,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The institutional investor held 1.78M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.63M, up from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $952.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.92. About 3.04M shares traded or 27.98% up from the average. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 17/04/2018 – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO GET UP TO $336M INCLUDING UPFRONT; 24/05/2018 – ArQule Strengthens Executive Team with Two Key Appointments; 07/05/2018 – ArQule Expects to End 2018 With $40M-$42M in Cash, Securities; 17/04/2018 – ArQule Is Eligible for Up to $326M in Regulatory and Comml Milestones; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 2.6% Position in ArQule; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL #AACR18 oral presentation on ARQ 092 data in PIK3CA or AKT1-mutant ER+ ovarian cancer will be particularly interesting to watch; 17/04/2018 – ArQule Eligible to Receive Up to $336M Including Upfront, Regulatory and Comml Milestone Payments; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE INC – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $336 MLN INCLUDING UPFRONT, REGULATORY AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.18 TO $0.24; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss/Shr 7c

More notable recent ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 14, 2019 : ARQL, AMD, QQQ, TVIX, SQQQ, MCRB – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “2 Rallying Pharma Stocks Roping In Option Bulls – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ArQule: Still Has Room To Run In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “All Eyes On Biotech M&A – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $731.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 28,405 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $6.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE) by 139,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,149 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.68, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold KMPR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 42.36 million shares or 3.21% more from 41.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Channing Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 2.17% invested in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) for 541,325 shares. Advisory Network, Georgia-based fund reported 145 shares. Gargoyle Advisor Limited Liability has 4,464 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can has 3,969 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantbot Tech LP reported 0.01% in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Com owns 2,855 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.02% in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Cypress Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy), Wyoming-based fund reported 6,693 shares. Artemis Investment Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 260,801 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 64,605 shares. Whittier Tru holds 0.06% or 24,610 shares. Renaissance Lc, a New York-based fund reported 207,846 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 1.01M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 96,908 shares. Tower Limited Com (Trc) reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR).

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oil States International Inc (NYSE:OIS) by 37,902 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $23.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 6,593 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Since August 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $230,778 activity. $195,903 worth of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) was bought by Holmes Kimberly A..

Analysts await Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, down 13.21% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.59 per share. KMPR’s profit will be $91.93 million for 13.83 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Kemper Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Announcing: Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Stock Increased An Energizing 183% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Kemper Corporation’s (NYSE:KMPR) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CIFS and PMTS the only financial gainers, KMPR leads losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Consider Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.