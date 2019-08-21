Channing Capital Management Holding in Interpublic Group Of Cos (IPG) Has Trimmed by $578,928; Eminence Capital LP Lifted Its Position in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by $7.25 Million as Valuation Rose

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 603,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The hedge fund held 16.01M shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.27M, up from 15.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.19. About 4.52M shares traded or 23.07% up from the average. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500.

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Of Cos Inc (IPG) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 27,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The institutional investor held 368,389 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.74 million, down from 395,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interpublic Group Of Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.34. About 3.49 million shares traded or 7.31% up from the average. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 29/03/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC – MANAGEMENT SUCCESSION SEES MICHAEL KOZIOL NAMED GLOBAL CEO AS AARON SHAPIRO DEPARTS FOR NEW VENTURE; 20/04/2018 – FCB Health and Area 23 Make History at the 2018 Manny Awards; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Upgrade Is Driven by IPG’s Improved Credit Protection Metrics and Strong Credit Profile; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC – CONFIRMS THAT COMPANY REMAINS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 FINANCIAL TARGETS; 15/05/2018 – McCann Health Wins One Show’s First-Ever Health Best of Discipline Award for Immunity Charm™ Campaign; 25/04/2018 – Daniel Chu to Join MRM//McCann as Chief Creative Officer of Salt Lake City and San Francisco Offices; 17/04/2018 – lnterpublic Group of Companies Inc expected to post earnings of 4 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 03/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Celebrates Wins Across 10 Categories with Clients at 2018 North America SABRE Awards; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold GPK shares while 66 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 327.53 million shares or 1.14% less from 331.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jhl Grp Ltd Liability Com has 2.18% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Green Square Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.31% or 37,808 shares. 19,790 are owned by Connable Office Incorporated. Invesco Ltd reported 1.83 million shares stake. 50,000 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Prudential Finance Inc holds 0% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) or 17,689 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt accumulated 891,906 shares. Dean Investment Associates Lc holds 385,085 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 13.31 million shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 72,860 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gam Ag has 0.03% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Moreover, Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd has 0% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 56,463 shares. Zeke Cap Ltd holds 0.15% or 130,692 shares. Northern Tru reported 1.45 million shares.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55B and $6.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 36,802 shares to 6.22M shares, valued at $217.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 214,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Analysts await The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 2.08% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.48 per share. IPG’s profit will be $189.74 million for 10.38 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.52% EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $399,976 activity. GREENIAUS H JOHN bought 8,650 shares worth $199,988.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in H.B. Fuller Co. (NYSE:FUL) by 17,201 shares to 712,676 shares, valued at $34.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizz (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 53,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Maxlinear Inc (NYSE:MXL).

