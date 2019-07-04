Channing Capital Management Holding in Dorman Products (DORM) Has Increased by $14.64 Million; Post Hldgs (POST) Shares Rose While Chase Investment Counsel Raised Stake

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 166,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 432,635 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.11M, up from 266,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $87.27. About 58,716 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has risen 26.29% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 13/03/2018 – Dorman Products Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Rev $227.3M; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Net $30.6M; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: There are now reports of a possible school shooting at TWO school in CA – a high school and an; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 EPS $4.00-EPS $4.23; 12/03/2018 Dorman Products Trading Activity Jumps to Five Times Average; 09/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: The #FBI raided the office of President Trump’s personal lawyer, seizing records on many topics,; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dorman Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORM)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 51.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 15,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,881 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 30,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $108.37. About 478,265 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 41.79% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC POST.N – COSTS, HOWEVER, MAY BE INCURRED IN DIFFERENT REPORTING PERIODS THAN ANY INSURANCE RECOVERY; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Said in January It Was Exploring Alternatives for Private-Brands Operations; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR PRIVATE BRANDS; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 div forecast; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million, Effective May 7; 25/05/2018 – Post Reports Fire with No Injuries at Michael Foods Plant Location; 28/03/2018 – Post Weighs IPO of Private Brands, Explores Options for Unit; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – POST MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Weighs Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – CAUSE OF FIRE AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT, WHICH STARTED IN DUCT WORK OF AN OVEN, IS BEING INVESTIGATED

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $194.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,045 shares to 3,308 shares, valued at $5.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 7,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,728 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $16.25 million activity. $28,157 worth of stock was bought by CALLISON EDWIN H on Monday, February 11. The insider STIRITZ WILLIAM P bought 134,059 shares worth $12.96M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.1% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Van Den Berg Mgmt I holds 91,753 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company reported 16,276 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 66,293 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Limited Co has 0% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 470,000 shares. Amalgamated State Bank stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). First Eagle Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.18% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 0% or 1,745 shares. Global Endowment Management Limited Partnership accumulated 0.18% or 11,690 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 2,150 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,900 shares. Sterling Management Limited Co holds 10,275 shares. Advisory Services Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 133 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 18,158 shares or 0% of all its holdings. M&T Commercial Bank Corp owns 2,091 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold DORM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 25.64 million shares or 4.24% less from 26.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Financial Bank invested in 4,366 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership stated it has 7,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natixis Advsr Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,555 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny reported 11,422 shares. Moreover, Dupont Corp has 0.06% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 23,069 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc has 0.28% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 8,800 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 106,383 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). 3,358 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Summit Creek Limited Liability Corp holds 161,218 shares or 2.53% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 10,900 shares. Huntington Savings Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Ima Wealth owns 32 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).