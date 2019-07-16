Channing Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding in Dorman Products (DORM) by $14.64 Million; Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Increases Position in Pfizer (PFE)

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 32,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.36M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.75. About 19.05M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser has pulled out of discussions with Pfizer over buying its consumer healthcare business; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – OFFSET BY EROSION OF CRESTOR SALES; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS EFFORTS INCLUDE EXPLORING ACCESS TO INTERNATIONAL EPIPEN SUPPLY PFE.N MYL.O; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: Burglars made off with Viagra in pharmacy heist; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Study of Chantix)/Champix in Adolescents Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 166,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 432,635 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.11 million, up from 266,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $82.32. About 109,341 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has risen 26.29% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 09/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: The #FBI raided the office of President Trump’s personal lawyer, seizing records on many topics,; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: There are now reports of a possible school shooting at TWO school in CA – a high school and an; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS SEES FY REV. +6% TO +9%; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.10-Adj EPS $4.32; 13/03/2018 – Dorman Products Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Net $30.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dorman Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORM); 23/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Governor Haslam, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Dorman Products to Expand in Portland; 12/03/2018 – Dorman Products Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48/Share – Benzinga” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gilead Buys More Galapagos, Callon Acquires Carrizo; Confirming XBI And XOP ETF Strategies – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ex-FDA chief Gottlieb joins Pfizer board – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why CVS Health Stock Is On the Move Today – Motley Fool” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Uss Invest Management Ltd accumulated 251,500 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Bonness Incorporated reported 2.17% stake. Round Table Services Lc owns 13,747 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 4.85 million shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Princeton Port Strategies Gru Lc holds 58,465 shares. Lourd Capital Ltd Company invested in 31,841 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 33.65 million shares. Moreover, Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.93% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Accredited Investors owns 25,409 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Farmers Merchants Invs owns 220,540 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 55,438 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Hyman Charles D has 0.56% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 127,838 shares. Massachusetts-based Howland Ltd has invested 0.22% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). London Of Virginia stated it has 1.79% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cullinan Associates stated it has 0.77% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 45,259 shares to 419,314 shares, valued at $98.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 19,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13M shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 26,941 shares to 179,915 shares, valued at $7.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 22,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,032 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity National Info Serv (NYSE:FIS).

More notable recent Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Dorman Products, Inc. Appoints Joseph P. Braun as Senior Vice President and General Counsel – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – DORM – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dorman Products narrowed FY2018 guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2018. More interesting news about Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 69% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold DORM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 25.64 million shares or 4.24% less from 26.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Invest Advisory Ser reported 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Kennedy Capital Mgmt owns 79,440 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 81,402 shares. Prescott Grp Inc Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.27% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 3,358 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 4,285 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Kbc Grp Inc Nv has 0.01% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 4,366 shares. Prudential Finance owns 46,961 shares. 3,362 are held by Lpl Financial Limited Co. Parkside State Bank And owns 51 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). D E Shaw has 16,580 shares. Blackrock holds 4.10M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Origin Asset Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) or 2,335 shares.