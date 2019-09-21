Channing Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Charles River Laboratories (CRL) by $10.97 Million as Share Price Declined; Vf (VFC) Shareholder Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Raised Stake

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Charles River Laboratories (CRL) by 16.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 77,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The institutional investor held 385,489 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.70M, down from 463,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Charles River Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $138.64. About 555,884 shares traded or 68.31% up from the average. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA- ANNOUNCED FDA ACKNOWLEDGED RECEIPT OF RESUBMISSION TO CRL RECEIVED IN CONNECTION WITH XYOSTED NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 03/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Announces Vice President Promotions; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: CRL Raised CMC Related Questions on Extractable and Leachable Data Provided in the NDA; 16/04/2018 – APRICUS – PRELIMINARY END-OF-REVIEW MEETING MINUTES SUPPORT PLAN TO ADDRESS ISSUES CITED BY FDA IN ITS FEB 15 CRL FOR VITAROS NDA; 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER REFINANCE $1B PACT WITH NEW $1.55B REVOLVING PACT; 26/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs 1Q EPS $1.08; 09/04/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABS TO MAKE A DIRECT INVESTMENT IN PATHOQUEST; 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES – ALSO REFINANCED EXISTING $650 MLN OF TERM LOAN FACILITY DUE 2021 WITH NEW $750.0 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY DUE 2023; 03/05/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Announces Extended Relationship with The Michael J. Fox Foundation

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Vf Corporation (VFC) by 0.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 8 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 4,969 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $433.11 million, up from 4,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Vf Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $85.67. About 2.39 million shares traded or 41.22% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 19/03/2018 – VF CORP – ENTERED INTO DEAL TO SELL NAUTICA BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP LLC; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp. Inks Deal to Sell Nautica to Authentic Brands Group; 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 14/03/2018 – VF SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter EPS Cont Ops 65c, EPS 63c; 07/04/2018 – Manu Close-Up: VF Corp. Appoints Steve Murray as VP, Strategic Projects; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Adjusted EPS 67c; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Completion of Deal in April; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Holdings Has Become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $157,860 activity.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64M and $288.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Union Co (NYSE:WU) by 598 shares to 80,397 shares, valued at $1.59B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Bk N A (NYSE:WFC) by 20 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,112 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Co Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 388.37 million shares or 0.07% less from 388.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btim Corporation has invested 0.02% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 46,446 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs accumulated 0.06% or 16,175 shares. Weybosset And Mngmt reported 0.16% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Hightower Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 202,997 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0% or 9,561 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap reported 106,932 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.09% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Susquehanna Gru Llp holds 31,502 shares. California Public Employees Retirement, a California-based fund reported 1.75 million shares. Moore Cap Mngmt LP reported 0.62% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Boltwood Mngmt has invested 0.51% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Ltd Ltd Liability, Ohio-based fund reported 1,254 shares.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “VF Corporation to Host Investor Day on September 25, 2019 – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Considering V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) For Its Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “V.F (NYSE:VFC) Shareholders Booked A 40% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why We Think V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “VF Corporation â€œVanâ€-dicated in First-Quarter Earnings – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold CRL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 45.51 million shares or 0.90% more from 45.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9,079 were reported by Utah Retirement System. Asset Management stated it has 0.01% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Fuller & Thaler Asset reported 0% stake. Tekla Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% or 14,167 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World owns 132,500 shares. Fil owns 583,421 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio invested 0% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Brinker Capital has 0.01% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 2,124 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 76,639 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 0.1% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 146,613 shares. Alps Advisors reported 0% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 33,088 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Charter Trust Company has 3,425 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited accumulated 1,990 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc owns 847,920 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc/ (NYSE:THG) by 2,731 shares to 78,584 shares, valued at $10.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polyone Corporation (NYSE:POL) by 438,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Analysts await Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.53 per share. CRL’s profit will be $79.56M for 21.26 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual earnings per share reported by Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.