Channing Capital Management Has Trimmed By $794,070 Its Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) Holding; Purple Innovation (PRPL) Shorts Up By 2.06%

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) stake by 10.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Channing Capital Management Llc analyzed 5,190 shares as Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)'s stock declined 12.62%. The Channing Capital Management Llc holds 43,040 shares with $6.62M value, down from 48,230 last quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources Co now has $22.99B valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $137.54. About 731,504 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500.

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) had an increase of 2.06% in short interest. PRPL's SI was 178,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.06% from 174,700 shares previously. With 14,000 avg volume, 13 days are for Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL)'s short sellers to cover PRPL's short positions. The SI to Purple Innovation Inc's float is 2%. The stock increased 2.60% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.29. About 54,310 shares traded or 19.16% up from the average. Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) has declined 8.58% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500.

Purple Innovation, Inc. designs and makes mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company has market cap of $446.82 million. The firm markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer and retail channels. It currently has negative earnings.

Channing Capital Management Llc increased Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) stake by 27,023 shares to 356,113 valued at $8.50M in 2019Q2. It also upped Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) stake by 33,433 shares and now owns 741,750 shares. Independent Bk Corp Mass (NASDAQ:INDB) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Pioneer Natural (NYSE:PXD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Pioneer Natural has $19000 highest and $158 lowest target. $178.80’s average target is 30.00% above currents $137.54 stock price. Pioneer Natural had 12 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, August 14. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, April 22. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of PXD in report on Monday, August 12 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley maintained Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) rating on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $18600 target. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Hold” on Tuesday, March 19. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) earned “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, May 8.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity. THOMPSON J KENNETH bought $60,505 worth of stock.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $362.69M for 15.85 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.