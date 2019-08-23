Channing Capital Management Has Lifted By $456,924 Its Camden Property Trust (CPT) Position; 2 Analysts Bullish Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP)

Among 2 analysts covering Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Targa Resources has $60 highest and $4400 lowest target. $50.50’s average target is 49.45% above currents $33.79 stock price. Targa Resources had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 15. Credit Suisse maintained Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $52 target. See Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) latest ratings:

Among 3 analysts covering Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Camden Prop Trust has $112 highest and $105 lowest target. $111’s average target is 3.27% above currents $107.49 stock price. Camden Prop Trust had 6 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. The stock of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

The stock decreased 4.05% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 704,377 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – KP Engineering Announces Completion of Cryogenic Gas Plant for Targa Re; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 26/03/2018 – Targa Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 7 Days; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management LP Exits Position in Targa Re; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT

Targa Resources Corp., through its general and limited partner interests in Targa Resources Partners LP, provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid services in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.72 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. It currently has negative earnings. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, terminaling, and selling NGLs and NGL products; and gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and refined petroleum products.

