Channing Capital Management Has Increased Dorman Products (DORM) Position; Mosaic Co New (MOS) Holder Gotham Asset Management Lowered Its Stake by $1.55 Million

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 48.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 57,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The hedge fund held 60,864 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 118,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.39. About 3.96 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 166,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 432,635 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.11M, up from 266,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $71.08. About 92,344 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 23/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Governor Haslam, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Dorman Products to Expand in Portland; 12/03/2018 – Dorman Products Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 13/03/2018 – Dorman Products Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dorman Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORM); 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $234.0M; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Net $30.6M; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. $1.03; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment

More notable recent Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dorman Products (DORM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Dorman Products, Inc. Announces Date to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “DORM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Dorman Products, Inc. Announces Expansion and Extension of Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Dorman Products, and Veoneer Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $423,564 activity. The insider BEEBE CHERYL K bought 12,998 shares worth $249,692. Isaacson Mark J. bought $23,550 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10. Koenig Emery N. also bought $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,514 shares to 31,700 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) by 10,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

