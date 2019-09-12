Channing Capital Management Has Decreased Dorman Products (DORM) Stake by $1.73 Million as Stock Price Declined; Hercules Capital (HTGC) Holder Delphi Management Has Lowered Holding by $420,252 as Valuation Rose

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 25.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 35,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 100,949 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, down from 135,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.26. About 491,104 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 19,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 412,791 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.97 million, down from 432,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $81.14. About 248,664 shares traded or 32.94% up from the average. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 09/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: The #FBI raided the office of President Trump’s personal lawyer, seizing records on many topics,; 13/03/2018 – Dorman Products Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: There are now reports of a possible school shooting at TWO school in CA – a high school and an; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.10-Adj EPS $4.32; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dorman Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORM); 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Sheriff’s deputies in #Palmdale are also responding to reports of an active shooter at Manzanita; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 12/03/2018 Dorman Products Trading Activity Jumps to Five Times Average

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00M and $111.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,965 shares to 13,050 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kemet Corp. (NYSE:KEM) by 27,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Sanmina Sci Corp (NASDAQ:SANM).

Analysts await Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. HTGC’s profit will be $35.56 million for 9.75 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Hercules Capital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HTGC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 33.50 million shares or 17.36% more from 28.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Cap Llc has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Susquehanna Int Grp Inc Llp holds 0% or 326,973 shares. First Retail Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Inv has invested 0.06% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Tcw Gru holds 0% or 29,200 shares. Sei Invests, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,568 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 20,582 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invs Limited Company reported 165,844 shares. Us Savings Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). California Employees Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Ent Financial owns 600 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 77,282 shares or 0% of the stock. Private Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 20,623 shares in its portfolio.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 60,792 shares to 144,527 shares, valued at $7.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 4,466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 16.04% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.06 per share. DORM’s profit will be $29.18 million for 22.79 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Dorman Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold DORM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 25.53 million shares or 0.46% less from 25.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jennison Assoc Ltd accumulated 0% or 7,412 shares. Prudential Finance Inc owns 46,601 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Tru Advsr Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 30,429 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation reported 31,704 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kennedy Cap Management has 201,966 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Lord Abbett Ltd Liability accumulated 769,427 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp owns 13,644 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability holds 62,097 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Long Road Counsel Ltd Liability Co stated it has 27,500 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Dupont Mngmt stated it has 31,532 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.01% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Anchor Advisors Llc has 263,420 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.04% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 8,900 shares.