Channing Capital Management Has Cut Masco (MAS) Holding by $1.72 Million; Share Price Rose; Visa (V) Holder Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp Trimmed Its Holding by $34.48 Million as Share Value Rose

Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp sold 221,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.72 million, down from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $407.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $181.83. About 4.83 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 9.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 43,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 416,912 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.39 million, down from 460,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.41B market cap company. The stock increased 7.87% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $42.28. About 5.67M shares traded or 67.53% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential owns 279,449 shares. Buckingham Cap Mngmt reported 0.27% stake. First Republic Investment Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 37,627 shares. Northern Corp holds 0.07% or 7.31 million shares. Vanguard Group Inc owns 0.05% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 30.66 million shares. Charter Tru holds 0.04% or 9,037 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Llc stated it has 224 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 64,082 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa owns 0.02% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 5,127 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3,767 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.05% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 7,402 shares. Pnc Services Group Incorporated reported 144,246 shares. 11,676 were reported by Moors & Cabot. Ftb Advsrs stated it has 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 111,840 shares to 334,498 shares, valued at $16.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 166,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,635 shares, and has risen its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MAS’s profit will be $237.81M for 13.05 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Street Limited Com holds 114,143 shares or 5.41% of its portfolio. Sequent Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 1,400 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Towercrest Cap Management has 1,484 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sigma Planning has 0.39% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 44,145 shares. Icon Advisers Company has 1.82% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Utd Services Automobile Association invested in 2.89M shares or 1.16% of the stock. Vestor Cap Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 92,250 shares. Dana Invest Advisors holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 246,637 shares. Moreover, Howe & Rusling Inc has 0.09% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Scholtz Limited Liability Corp holds 1.95% or 18,695 shares. Systematic Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.13% or 13,298 shares. Chilton Invest Llc accumulated 0.81% or 148,538 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Llc reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp, which manages about $732.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 50,000 shares to 691,088 shares, valued at $239.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.