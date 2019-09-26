Channing Capital Management Has Cut By $9.05 Million Its Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Position; Fort Point Capital Partners Cut Boeing Co (BA) Stake By $531,432

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 36.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 1,464 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Fort Point Capital Partners Llc holds 2,564 shares with $933,000 value, down from 4,028 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $220.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $386.92. About 2.21M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – Boeing Awarded $427 Million Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Boeing allegedly hit with `WannaCry’ cyberattack; 15/03/2018 – IAG – TRANSACTION INCLUDES CLASS AA AND CLASS A CERTIFICATES WITH UNDERLYING COLLATERAL POOL CONSISTING OF TWO NEW BOEING 787-9 AIRCRAFT; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS WILL TAKE STEPS TO MAKE SURE 737 LINE STAYS HEALTHY; 25/04/2018 – BOEING STARTS QUARTERLY EARNINGS CALL; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Xerox scraps $6.1 bln Fujifilm deal; 24/03/2018 – China says ready to defend its interests in U.S. trade spat; 08/03/2018 – Veterans Trading Company, LLC Recognized by The Boeing Company for Superior Supplier Performance March 8, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Nabs $12.3 Billion American Air Deal for 47 Dreamliners; 16/05/2018 – ALAFCO AVAIATION LEASE AND FINANCE – WINS AUCTION OFFERED BY POLAND’S LOT CO TO LEASE 6 B737-8MAX AIRCRAFTS FOR $731.4 MLN AS PER PRICES ANNOUNCED BY BOEING

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) stake by 16.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 291,886 shares as Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR)’s stock rose 4.07%. The Channing Capital Management Llc holds 1.48M shares with $46.45 million value, down from 1.77M last quarter. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc now has $4.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $33.51. About 348,525 shares traded. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has risen 9.93% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HR News: 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q EPS 7c; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q Rev $112.1M; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q FFO 40c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 02/04/2018 Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.: B. Douglas Whitman II to Serve as SVP, Finance & Treasurer, Effective April 1; 03/05/2018 – HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER COMMON SHARE – DILUTED $ 0.40; 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty Declares Dividend of 30c; 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust Announces First Quarter Dividend; 03/05/2018 – HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY REVENUES $112.1 MLN VS $104.6 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust: That Position Has Been Eliminated, Duties Divided Among Existing Officers, Including Whitman

Channing Capital Management Llc increased Bristol (NYSE:BMY) stake by 38,938 shares to 177,922 valued at $8.07 million in 2019Q2. It also upped T (NYSE:TMUS) stake by 4,466 shares and now owns 102,692 shares. Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) was raised too.

Analysts await Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.39 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.39 per share. HR’s profit will be $50.41M for 21.48 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.50% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Healthcare Realty Trust has $3400 highest and $3300 lowest target. $33.50’s average target is -0.03% below currents $33.51 stock price. Healthcare Realty Trust had 4 analyst reports since May 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold HR shares while 55 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 122.43 million shares or 2.92% more from 118.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 113,761 shares. Blackrock Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 18.44M shares. Raymond James And Associate holds 31,174 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) for 81,117 shares. Co Of Vermont has 0% invested in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) for 90 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp accumulated 0.01% or 22,200 shares. 47,500 are held by Macquarie Gru Limited. Cap Ok owns 335,793 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Taylor Frigon Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.63% in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.04% in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 49,742 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 38,200 shares. Carlson Cap LP reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Llc holds 2.33% or 431,343 shares in its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $422.67’s average target is 9.24% above currents $386.92 stock price. Boeing had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Wolfe Research on Thursday, July 25 to “Peer Perform”. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Thursday, July 11 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, May 13 by Buckingham Research. UBS maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Wednesday, July 10. UBS has “Buy” rating and $48000 target.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 103,377 shares to 171,677 valued at $50.30M in 2019Q2. It also upped Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 1,800 shares and now owns 70,100 shares. Ishares Tr (EFA) was raised too.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 41.52 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Limited, Virginia-based fund reported 18,649 shares. Sfmg Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,877 shares. First City Mgmt has invested 0.45% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Toronto Dominion Natl Bank accumulated 386,341 shares. Adirondack Trust Co holds 1.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 4,281 shares. Pennsylvania-based Beach Inv Counsel Pa has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pointstate Capital Limited Partnership holds 4.63% or 607,004 shares. Joel Isaacson Co Ltd Liability Company holds 0.21% or 4,058 shares in its portfolio. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0.01% or 1,109 shares. Pinnacle Finance Prns invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bailard reported 8,205 shares. Wright Invsts Ser Inc reported 2.31% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 2,706 were accumulated by Forbes J M & Limited Liability Partnership. Lawson Kroeker Inv Ne invested 4.54% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).