Channing Capital Management Has Boosted Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Stake by $5.37 Million; Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Market Value Declined While Arga Investment Management LP Has Lifted by $2.01 Million Its Holding

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 611.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 282,833 shares as the company's stock rose 6.40% . The institutional investor held 329,090 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55 million, up from 46,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.49B market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $24.94. About 5.67M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500.

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 50,275 shares as the company's stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 2.23M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.44 million, up from 2.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 4.66M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $667.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sp Pref Adr by 933,525 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $17.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 28,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,664 shares, and cut its stake in Silicon Motion Technol (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Management holds 0% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) or 10,733 shares. 48,525 were accumulated by Panagora Asset. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Shell Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 236,719 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 16,500 are held by Yhb Advisors Incorporated. Crosslink, California-based fund reported 480,516 shares. Lpl Limited Co owns 21,795 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 120,023 shares. 66,306 are held by Dnb Asset As. Ww Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Aqr Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 730,797 shares. Starboard Value Limited Partnership holds 19.83 million shares or 9.64% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 0% stake.