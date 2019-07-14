Channing Capital Management Decreased Symantec (SYMC) Stake; Pitney Bowes Has 1.22 Sentiment

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased Symantec Corp (SYMC) stake by 27.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 95,800 shares as Symantec Corp (SYMC)’s stock declined 15.33%. The Channing Capital Management Llc holds 254,217 shares with $5.84 million value, down from 350,017 last quarter. Symantec Corp now has $15.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.57. About 13.34 million shares traded or 60.98% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 11/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Symantec Corporation (SYMC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Released Updated Statement on Ongoing Internal Investigation by Audit Committee Announced on May 10; 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Symantec; 11/05/2018 – Symantec fell more than 30 percent Friday to a low of $18.85; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Gains Ahead of Investor Call to Address Investigation; 21/05/2018 – Pax8 Now Offering Symantec’s Complete Suite of Cloud Security Solutions with the Addition of Symantec Endpoint Protection Mob; 11/05/2018 – Symantec Mystery Investigation Has Market Imagining the Worst; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY ENTERPRISE SECURITY IMPLIED BILLINGS NON-GAAP TOTAL REVENUE $609 MLN VS $656 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Audit Committee Has Retained Independent Counsel to Assist It in Investigation; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – WILL HOST CONF CALL TO ALSO PROVIDE FURTHER DETAIL ON CO’S FINANCIAL RESULTS & OUTLOOK

Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 117 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 96 sold and reduced equity positions in Pitney Bowes Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 128.33 million shares, up from 126.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Pitney Bowes Inc in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 69 Increased: 70 New Position: 47.

The stock increased 3.69% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.22. About 1.42M shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) has declined 44.31% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 06/03/2018 – Pitney Bowes: Execution of Strategic Plan Creates Greater Shareholder Value Than Selling Co Now; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC PRESENTS NEW PBI-4050 CLINICAL DATA FROM ONGOING ALSTRöM SYNDROME PHASE 2 TRIAL; 05/03/2018 Former USPS Sales and Client Leader Cliff Rucker Joins Pitney Bowes to Further Drive Growth in Global Ecommerce; 14/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Host Innovation Summit; New Technologies and Solutions Attract Business Leaders from Around the World; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes Sees Proceeds From Sale of About $270M; 30/04/2018 – Platinum Equity to Acquire Pitney Bowes’ Global Production Mail Business; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC – FAT BIOPSIES FURTHER DEMONSTRATE PBI-4050 CLINICAL ACTIVITY; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Dwngrds Pitney Bowes To ‘BB+/B’ From ‘BBB-/A-3’ Otlk Neg; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC – CLINICAL ACTIVITY AND TOLERABILITY OF PBI-4050 WERE SUSTAINED WITH PROLONGED TREATMENT; 15/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Names Winners of the 2018 Brilliance Awards at Annual Innovation Summit

Analysts await Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. PBI’s profit will be $36.15M for 5.28 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Pitney Bowes Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $26,637 activity.

More notable recent Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pitney Bowes: Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did Pitney Bowes Inc.’s (NYSE:PBI) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp holds 7.17% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. for 1.20 million shares. Lapides Asset Management Llc owns 1.16 million shares or 3.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Management Corp Va has 1.77% invested in the company for 936,165 shares. The Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc has invested 0.89% in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P., a New York-based fund reported 729,840 shares.

Pitney Bowes Inc. offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement technology products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $762.66 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Small & Medium Business Solutions; Enterprise Business Solutions; and Digital Commerce Solutions. It has a 4.92 P/E ratio. The Small & Medium Business Solutions segment is involved in the sale, rental, financing, and servicing of mailing equipment, software, and supplies.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.47 million activity. 45,455 shares valued at $1.05 million were sold by Kapuria Samir on Thursday, February 14. On Thursday, February 14 Cappellanti-Wolf Amy L. sold $422,327 worth of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) or 18,321 shares.

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Symantec News: SYMC Stock Rockets Higher on Broadcom Buzz – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SYMC, MYL, YELP – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 12, 2019 : TMUS, ABEV, SYMC, SNAP, T, BSX, BX, HAL, QQQ, CMCSA, CZR, INTC – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Symantec Analyst Says Cybersecurity Company’s Investors Would Benefit From Broadcom Buyout – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Broadcom’s Rumored $15-Billion Acquisition Of Symantec Makes Sense – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Symantec Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 10 report. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Monday, April 8 to “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, March 26. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, June 11 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 17 by Mizuho.

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.19 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $129.82M for 30.44 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs holds 56 shares. Bragg Advsrs Inc holds 0.53% or 178,299 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 28,545 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd holds 235,842 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. State Street stated it has 0.05% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Proshare Ltd Liability holds 613,071 shares. Tci Wealth has invested 0.07% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Renaissance Tech Ltd Com holds 0.05% or 2.51M shares. Rampart Investment Limited Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 15,542 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt has invested 0.24% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Meeder Asset Management has invested 0.12% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Edge Wealth Lc holds 0.01% or 2,028 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) or 54,580 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 88,258 shares. Korea Invest stated it has 246,400 shares.