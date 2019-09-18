Channing Capital Management Decreased Stake in Evercore (EVR) by $7.22 Million as Shares Declined; Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Shareholder Landscape Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 21.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 25,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The hedge fund held 144,898 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.77 million, up from 119,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.87. About 257,625 shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line New $1 B, Three-Yr Shr Repurchase Program Authorization Announced; 29/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise at Management Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 19/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Takes Delivery Of Norwegian Bliss; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Load Factor and Pricing Continuing to Be Well Ahead of Prior Yr for the Remaining Quarters of 2018 and Throughout 2019; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Rev $1.29B; 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 5, APPOINTED MARK A. KEMPA AS INTERIM CFO IN ADDITION TO HIS ROLE AS SVP, FINANCE – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCLH); 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES MARK KEMPA INTERIM CFO

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Evercore Inc (EVR) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 82,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.87% . The institutional investor held 501,531 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.42M, down from 583,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Evercore Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $83.97. About 133,905 shares traded. Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) has declined 22.19% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EVR News: 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 28/03/2018 David’s Bridal in talks to tap Evercore for debt restructuring

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.62, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold EVR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 33.56 million shares or 4.87% less from 35.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Samlyn Capital reported 0.46% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.1% or 6,170 shares. Copeland Capital Management owns 354,910 shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Com Ny has 0.02% invested in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Utd Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) for 6,758 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Lc accumulated 0% or 21,171 shares. 2,799 are owned by Suntrust Banks. Junto Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 612,110 shares. First Personal Financial accumulated 39 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.01% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Parametric Associate Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) for 82,112 shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR).

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oil States International Inc (NYSE:OIS) by 37,902 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $23.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 17,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD).

