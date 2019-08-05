Channing Capital Management Decreased Its Kemper (KMPR) Position as Market Valuation Declined; First Commonwealth Financial Decreased Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $4.67 Million

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kemper Corp (KMPR) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 17,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 566,961 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.17M, down from 584,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kemper Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $86.3. About 307,427 shares traded. Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) has risen 12.63% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical KMPR News: 13/03/2018 – KEMPER GOT EARLY TERMINATION OF HSR FOR INFINITY PROPERTY DEAL; 24/04/2018 – Kemper Short-Interest Ratio Rises 61% to 12 Days; 02/05/2018 – Kemper Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – KEMPER 1Q OPER EPS $1.10, EST. 74C; 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q Net $53.8M; 02/04/2018 – Kemper Announces Robert Otis as New Preferred Home and Auto Leader; 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q Rev $693M; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180848: Kemper Corporation; Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation; 08/05/2018 – Kemper Site Visit Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 15; 30/04/2018 – KEMPER 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $609.8M

First Commonwealth Financial Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 50.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold 24,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 24,092 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, down from 48,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86 million shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S:APPLE’S BUYBACK CONSISTENT WITH NET CASH NEUTRAL POLICY; 01/05/2018 – Fast Company: Apple Announces Earnings Today Amid Plenty Of Anxiety Over iPhone X Sales; 09/04/2018 – Apple’s Entire Business Is Now Being Powered With Clean Energy; 13/05/2018 – Forbes: New iPhone Leak Reveals Apple’s Radical Design; 27/04/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Apple is working on AR/VR headset with 8K displays, that will wirelessly connect to a dedicated box powered b; 17/05/2018 – Apple and Its Rivals Bet Their Futures on These Men’s Dreams; 29/05/2018 – Apple doesn’t always introduce new Macs at the show but it might refresh them; 24/04/2018 – Analyst downgrades big Apple chip supplier due to declining iPhone demand; 29/05/2018 – Shelf Life of Apple Juice Concentrate to Sustain Apple Juice Sales, Preventing Decline of Global Apple Juice Market Through 2026; 27/04/2018 – They believe Amazon will have a bigger impact than Apple or Google in the medical sector and are worried about hiring talent

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) by 123,915 shares to 1.41M shares, valued at $45.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Echostar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) by 111,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Spx Corp (SPW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold KMPR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 41.05 million shares or 3.80% less from 42.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 176,350 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 54,715 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd holds 0% in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) or 4,773 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Cambridge Invest invested in 15,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) or 92,066 shares. Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership has 1.36 million shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.01% or 132,085 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 11,944 shares. Stevens LP stated it has 12,063 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fayez Sarofim And Com accumulated 1.03 million shares or 0.41% of the stock. Boston Prtnrs holds 193,147 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 12Th Street Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.66% in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR).

First Commonwealth Financial Corp, which manages about $159.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 3,982 shares to 5,887 shares, valued at $718,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 25,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

