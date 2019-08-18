Channing Capital Management Decreased Holding in Renasant (RNST) by $1.16 Million as Share Price Rose; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Value Rose, Strategic Advisors Has Lifted Holding by $323,402

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 3,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 46,930 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 43,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.24 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/05/2018 – AMD Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – Cerebus appoints ex-JPMorgan COO as president; 29/05/2018 – Jpmorgan Icvc – JPM UK Higher Inc Buys Into Mortgage Advice; 10/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-Prudential’s PGIM names Ken Poliziani chief marketing officer; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Noninterest Revenue Growth About 7%, Market Dependent; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Announce Cash Ten; 15/05/2018 – BPER EMII.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.8 FROM EUR 5.3; 23/03/2018 – EURONAV EURN.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $8.5

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Renasant Corp (RNST) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 35,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.49 million, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Renasant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $33.1. About 139,711 shares traded. Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) has declined 19.71% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RNST News: 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – ADDITIONALLY, ALL BRAND OPTIONS WILL BE CASHED OUT AT $1,550 PER SHARE; 29/03/2018 – Renasant Corp Announces Definitive Merger Agreement with Brand Group Holdings Inc. – Transcript; 24/04/2018 – RENASANT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.20/SHARE FROM $0.19; EST. $0.19; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – ONE INDEPENDENT BRAND DIRECTOR WILL BE APPOINTED TO BOTH RENASANT CORPORATION AND RENASANT BANK BOARDS; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – PROPOSED MERGER HAS BEEN APPROVED UNANIMOUSLY BY EACH COMPANY’S BOARD; 28/03/2018 – Renasant Corp and Brand Group Holdings, Inc. to Merge in $452.9M Deal; 30/04/2018 – Renasant: Waycaster Will Retain President Title; 28/03/2018 – Renasant Corporation and Brand Group Holdings, Inc. Announce Definitive Merger Agreement; 30/04/2018 – Renasant: CFO Kevin Chapman to Add Chief Operating Officer Title to Position; 27/03/2018 – Renasant at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

More notable recent Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Renasant Corporation Completes Merger with Brand Group Holdings, Inc. – PR Newswire” on September 04, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Utah Medical Products, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UTMD) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Renasant (RNST) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Renasant – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Renasant Corporation (RNST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Analysts await Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 3.85% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.78 per share. RNST’s profit will be $43.73M for 11.03 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Renasant Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.54% negative EPS growth.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maxlinear Inc (NYSE:MXL) by 104,642 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $34.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lci Industries by 79,314 shares in the quarter, for a total of 408,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizz (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey Associate accumulated 270,477 shares. Brookmont Capital holds 45,710 shares. Farmers Trust Comm reported 102,541 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Ca owns 1.18% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 64,610 shares. Thomas Story And Son Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Westchester Mgmt holds 3.68% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 85,053 shares. Windsor Management Lc stated it has 13,218 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Paw Cap reported 6,000 shares stake. Redwood Cap Management Ltd invested 0.69% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Geode Mngmt Lc holds 42.33 million shares. Moreover, South Texas Money Ltd has 0.03% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7,114 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers has invested 0.76% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 1.45M shares. Fdx reported 81,539 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Rothschild Asset Us Incorporated holds 1.64% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.51 million shares.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo And More – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “The market has a technical problem, making it ‘vulnerable’ to a rapid sell-off, JP Morgan says – CNBC” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investing in people is key to winning – Columbus Business First” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “4 Online Banks With Daily Balance Notifications – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 11,071 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $207,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,704 shares, and cut its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).