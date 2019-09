Channing Capital Management Decreased Artisan Partners Asset Ma (APAM) Stake By $35.57 Million; Spark Investment Management Trimmed Its Spark Energy (SPKE) Holding

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased Spark Energy Inc (SPKE) stake by 68.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 166,651 shares as Spark Energy Inc (SPKE)’s stock rose 17.51%. The Spark Investment Management Llc holds 76,003 shares with $850,000 value, down from 242,654 last quarter. Spark Energy Inc now has $368.33M valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 55,101 shares traded. Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) has risen 18.27% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SPKE News: 09/05/2018 – SPARK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $286.7 MLN VS $196.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids, sources say [19:00 BST25 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SIMPLIFY, STREAMLINE, AND OPTIMIZE ORGANIZATION; 09/05/2018 – Spark Energy 1Q Rev $284M; 10/05/2018 – PrvEqtyNws [Reg]: Limerston Capital Eyes £100 Million Exit of Spark Energy; 16/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY MAY GET INTEREST FROM PE, STRATEGICS: DEALREPORTER; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein LP Exits Position in Spark Energy; 22/04/2018 – DJ Spark Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPKE); 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, United Financial, Cadiz, Spark Energy, First Citiz; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased Artisan Partners Asset Ma (APAM) stake by 86.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 1.32M shares as Artisan Partners Asset Ma (APAM)’s stock rose 4.37%. The Channing Capital Management Llc holds 209,724 shares with $5.77M value, down from 1.53M last quarter. Artisan Partners Asset Ma now has $2.20B valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $28.27. About 254,435 shares traded. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has declined 8.99% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical APAM News: 09/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT APRIL AUM $115.5B; 07/05/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC APAM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 11/04/2018 – PANALPINA SHAREHOLDER ARTISAN CRITICIZES COMPANY LEADERSHIP: HZ; 11/03/2018 – CATELLA STRENGTHENS IN PACT TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN APAM LTD; 17/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 1Q18 Results on May 1, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 11/03/2018 – Catella Strengthens UK Presence by Signing a Conditioned Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire Majority Stake in APAM Ltd; 01/05/2018 – ARTISAN 1Q REV. $212M, EST. $212.0M; 01/05/2018 – ARTISAN 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 73C; 20/03/2018 – ARTISAN PARTNERS HOLDS 5.01% OF GBL AS OF MARCH 14

Since May 16, 2019, it had 25 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.34 million activity. 2,200 shares valued at $22,606 were bought by Maxwell W Keith III on Friday, June 7.

Spark Investment Management Llc increased Blueprint Medicines Corp stake by 15,200 shares to 122,300 valued at $11.54M in 2019Q2. It also upped Docusign Inc stake by 16,600 shares and now owns 234,700 shares. Immunogen Inc (NASDAQ:IMGN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.42, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold SPKE shares while 20 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 10.73 million shares or 15.90% more from 9.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street owns 210,676 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt Inc reported 56,000 shares. Sei Invs Com has 0% invested in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE). Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 215,971 shares. Millennium Management holds 1.68M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE). Blackrock has invested 0% in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE). Panagora Asset accumulated 105,322 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 18,440 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 8,204 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mgmt Llc reported 370,028 shares. Sun Life Incorporated holds 14,929 shares. Next owns 2,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE). Cls Invests Limited Company invested in 25,664 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 111.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.27 per share. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Spark Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -123.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold APAM shares while 49 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 46.91 million shares or 0.41% less from 47.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) for 38,893 shares. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn holds 0.02% or 2.29 million shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 8,503 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 69,011 shares. Huntington Bancorporation holds 1,953 shares. Channing Cap Mgmt Lc reported 209,724 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,800 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 22 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc owns 0.12% invested in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) for 243,882 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) for 30,138 shares. Cornerstone Incorporated has 0% invested in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) for 43 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,897 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 0.03% or 208,813 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Co owns 1.61 million shares.

Channing Capital Management Llc increased Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) stake by 15,873 shares to 98,123 valued at $6.91M in 2019Q2. It also upped Hanover Insurance Group Inc/ (NYSE:THG) stake by 2,731 shares and now owns 78,584 shares. Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was raised too.