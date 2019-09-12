Channing Capital Management Cut Stake in Dorman Products (DORM) by $1.73 Million; Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Shareholder 10-15 Associates Has Raised Stake by $645,092

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 23,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 370,797 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.71M, up from 347,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $28.91. About 3.47 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 19,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 412,791 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.97M, down from 432,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.63. About 303,806 shares traded or 62.42% up from the average. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 1.4% Position in Dorman Products; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q EPS 93C; 13/03/2018 – Dorman Products Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $234.0M; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. $1.03; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: There are now reports of a possible school shooting at TWO school in CA – a high school and an; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Rev $227.3M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 15 investors sold DORM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 25.53 million shares or 0.46% less from 25.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reinhart Prtn Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 24,996 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 8,708 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Networks accumulated 799 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP accumulated 0.03% or 20,679 shares. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 17,341 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 389,601 shares. 10,800 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd has 7,048 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ruggie Gru has 0% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). 165,496 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Benjamin F Edwards accumulated 453 shares. Delaware-based Dupont Capital Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Switzerland-based Swiss Bancshares has invested 0% in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Glenmede Tru Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,259 shares.

More notable recent Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 25, 2019 : CRI, AWI, DORM, KOS, TEN, NSA, FI, MDR, CLDT, STAR, JT – Nasdaq” on February 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “7 Things College Freshmen Donâ€™t Need â€” and 10 They Do – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Dorman Products, Inc. Announces Expansion and Extension of Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UA, MDR, IT and AMKR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cronos Group, Pearson, and Dorman Products Slumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Analysts await Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 16.04% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.06 per share. DORM’s profit will be $29.18M for 22.93 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Dorman Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.88% EPS growth.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qts Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) by 89,219 shares to 867,219 shares, valued at $40.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 17,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,972 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.