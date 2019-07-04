Channing Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Msa Safety (MSA) by $9.14 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Chase Investment Counsel Decreased Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $1.86 Million as Market Value Rose

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 24.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 1,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,308 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, down from 4,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $954.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Amazon wants developers to add competitions and giveaways into video games; 05/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Greenlights Lorena, a Docuseries from Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw; 30/05/2018 – AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Neptune; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective in May; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon’s ‘A+’/Stable Long-Term IDR Reflects Leading Positions in Global E-Commerce and Cloud Computing Services; 16/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 12/03/2018 – Curbed Chicago: Activity at The 78: New geodesic dome sparks Amazon HQ2 rumors; 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: SCOOP: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…; 20/04/2018 – Amazon’s fast-growing cloud computing platform and its central retail business should lead to a “steady and iterative” year for the company, according to Credit Suisse; 04/05/2018 – Walmart reportedly triumphs over Amazon with approval of $15 billion deal for majority stake in Flipkart

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Msa Safety Inc (MSA) by 17.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 88,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 421,381 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.57M, down from 510,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Msa Safety Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $104.13. About 41,888 shares traded. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 16.59% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc, to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfolio of Dispensaries; 16/04/2018 – Part Trailblazer, Part Top Gun: MSA to Debut New Jet-Style Fire Helmet at 2018 Fire Department Instructor’s Conference; 15/05/2018 – MSA BOARD ELECTS NISHAN J. VARTANIAN CEO OF MSA SAFETY; WILLIAM; 16/04/2018 – Part Trailblazer, Part Top Gun: MSA to Debut New Jet-Style Fire Helmet at 2018 Fire Department lnstructor’s Conference; 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q Net $32.4M; 15/05/2018 – MSA Security Names Michael O’Neil Chairman and Appoints Glen Kucera CEO; 23/04/2018 – MSA SAFETY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.01, EST. 84C; 07/05/2018 – MSA Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9 Percent; 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q EPS 83c; 07/05/2018 – MSA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 38C/SHR FROM 35C/SHR, BDVD EST. 37C

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Mngmt Group Inc Inc holds 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 800 shares. Community Comml Bank Na holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 110 shares. Polar Capital Llp has invested 2.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Selkirk Management Lc stated it has 14.56% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs owns 75,568 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 819 shares. Freestone Holdings Lc holds 10,709 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability holds 2,595 shares or 3.13% of its portfolio. Newbrook Cap Limited Partnership has 29,758 shares for 4.31% of their portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 2.34% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Fagan Associates has 0.5% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2,237 were reported by Garde. Profund Advisors Limited Company has 4.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 47,289 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 73,451 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Stanley holds 0.09% or 200 shares in its portfolio.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $194.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 4,770 shares to 10,105 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 5,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 91.81 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 30,288 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $32.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spx Corp (SPW) by 485,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Maxlinear Inc (NYSE:MXL).