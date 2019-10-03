Channing Capital Management Cut Charles River Laboratories (CRL) Stake By $10.97 Million; M/I Homes (MHO) Shorts Raised By 15.78%

M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) had an increase of 15.78% in short interest. MHO’s SI was 580,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 15.78% from 501,300 shares previously. With 194,700 avg volume, 3 days are for M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)’s short sellers to cover MHO’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $37.06. About 67,987 shares traded. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 20/04/2018 – DJ M I ACQUISITIONS INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQU); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO)

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased Charles River Laboratories (CRL) stake by 16.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 77,781 shares as Charles River Laboratories (CRL)’s stock declined 2.05%. The Channing Capital Management Llc holds 385,489 shares with $54.70 million value, down from 463,270 last quarter. Charles River Laboratories now has $6.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.71% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $128.71. About 163,063 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 18/05/2018 – AGILE THERAPEUTICS INC – IN CRL, FDA INFORMED COMPANY THAT TWIRLA NDA COULD NOT BE APPROVED; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $5.77-Adj EPS $5.92; 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES – ALSO REFINANCED EXISTING $650 MLN OF TERM LOAN FACILITY DUE 2021 WITH NEW $750.0 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY DUE 2023; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – EXPECTS TO RESPOND TO FDA ABOUT CRL WITH A COMPLETE SUBMISSION TO FDA WITHIN 90 DAYS; 08/03/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ACELRX PROPOSED POTENTIAL RESOLUTIONS FOR TWO MAIN POINTS IDENTIFIED IN CRL RECEIVED FROM FDA IN OCTOBER 2017; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs 1Q Net $52.6M; 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE: CRL IDENTIFIED 4 DEFICIENCIES; 01/05/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Expands Services for Early Discovery Screening; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs 1Q Rev $494M

M/I Homes, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. The firm operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services divisions. It has a 9.56 P/E ratio. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes and Showcase Collection brand names.

More notable recent M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why M/I Homes, Inc.’s (NYSE:MHO) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Data Make M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On M/I Homes Inc (MHO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “M/I Homes soars 10% after Q2 EPS blows past consensus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold M/I Homes, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 26.06 million shares or 0.63% more from 25.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin owns 1.43 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management reported 172,691 shares stake. James Inv reported 0.06% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Budros Ruhlin Roe has 9,563 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% or 16,016 shares in its portfolio. 278,257 were accumulated by Ameriprise Finance Incorporated. Guggenheim holds 0% or 7,378 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Co accumulated 9,203 shares. Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Principal accumulated 0.01% or 221,109 shares. Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0% invested in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Riverhead Ltd Liability Co holds 2,355 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 21,591 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 27,200 are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Towle reported 3.64% stake.

Channing Capital Management Llc increased Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) stake by 2,666 shares to 71,288 valued at $9.34M in 2019Q2. It also upped Polyone Corporation (NYSE:POL) stake by 438,972 shares and now owns 1.53 million shares. Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold CRL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 45.51 million shares or 0.90% more from 45.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Investment owns 0.05% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 8,199 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity owns 12,776 shares. Cibc Asset stated it has 0% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,248 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.33% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). South Dakota Invest Council accumulated 0.02% or 7,100 shares. Cornerstone Incorporated reported 0% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Lord Abbett Co Ltd Liability stated it has 491,026 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 34,765 shares. Channing Mgmt Limited invested in 385,489 shares or 2.54% of the stock. Raymond James & Assocs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 57,785 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 174 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.03% or 149,680 shares. Systematic Fincl Management LP invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). San Francisco Sentry Gru Inc (Ca) holds 2,600 shares.

Analysts await Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.53 per share. CRL’s profit will be $79.56M for 19.74 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual earnings per share reported by Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.