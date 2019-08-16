Channing Capital Management Cut By $1.47 Million Its Snap (SNA) Stake; Shorts at RELIANCE WORLDWIDE LTD ORDINARY SHA (RLLWF) Raised By 5.11%

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased Snap (SNA) stake by 12.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 9,440 shares as Snap (SNA)’s stock declined 8.47%. The Channing Capital Management Llc holds 65,304 shares with $10.22 million value, down from 74,744 last quarter. Snap now has $8.15B valuation. The stock increased 2.44% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $147.53. About 110,998 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 16/04/2018 – Snap-On Inc expected to post earnings of $2.72 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Snap-On; 26/04/2018 – Snap-on Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Net $163M; 30/05/2018 – Generational Equity Announces Sale of Sturtevant Richmont to Snap-on Incorporated; 08/03/2018 Snap-On at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 06/04/2018 – Snap-on to Webcast Annual Shareholder Meeting Live Via the Internet; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q EPS $2.82; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On Expects 2018 Cap Expenditures in a Range of $90M-$100M; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON SEES FY CAPEX $90M TO $100M

RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP LTD ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) had an increase of 5.11% in short interest. RLLWF’s SI was 6.55 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.11% from 6.24 million shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 9363 days are for RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP LTD ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:RLLWF)’s short sellers to cover RLLWF’s short positions. It closed at $2.42 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited designs, makes, and supplies water control systems and plumbing solutions for domestic, commercial, and industrial applications. The company has market cap of $1.91 billion. It primarily offers push-fit plumbing fittings under the SharkBite name; water control valves, including thermostatic mixing valves, combination non-return and isolating valves, pressure and temperature relief valves, and expansion control valves under the RMC brand; water safety valves under the Cash Acme name; and water control devices under the Reliance Water Controls name. It has a 27.19 P/E ratio. The firm also provides a range of water meters for hot and cold water applications under the RMC brand; backflow prevention devices, such as hose connection vacuum breakers, dual check valves, vented dual checks, and atmospheric vacuum breakers under the Cash Acme name; industrial products comprising compression fittings, couplings, adaptors, and ball valves under the TubeFit name for industrial-grade plumbing and gas line applications; and industrial fittings under the Titon brand.

