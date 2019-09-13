Channing Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Qts Realty Trust (QTS); Paradice Investment Management Lowered Its Position in Sothebys (BID) as Stock Rose

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Qts Realty Trust (QTS) by 11.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 89,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 867,219 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.05M, up from 778,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qts Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $49.42. About 10,743 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – COMPANY IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – RENEW HOLDINGS PLC – MATERIALLY EARNINGS ENHANCING ACQUISITION OF QTS GROUP LTD TO COMPLEMENT EXISTING RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE BUSINESS FOR £80M; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON CEO CHAD WILLIAMS AT MAY 3, 2018 ANNUAL QTS REALTY TRUST MEETING; 25/04/2018 – QTS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: QTS REALTY 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 64C, EST. 62C; 20/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDED THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST QTS’ EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAM; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Agrees with Land & Buildings That Change is Warranted on QTS Board; 07/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms QTS Realty Trust ‘BB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership With GDT; 31/05/2018 – QTS Partners with Relus Cloud to Expand Support for AWS and Multi-Cloud Management Solutions

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Sothebys (BID) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 6,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.42% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.71M, down from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sothebys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $56.88. About 27,507 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has risen 14.30% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 09/05/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTL REALTY BRAND EXPANDS PRESENCE IN MEXICO; 16/03/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Nine New Associates Join Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Sarasota Offices; 24/05/2018 – Heritage Sotheby’s International Realty Joins Premier San Francisco Bay Area Brokerage: Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty Strengthens Presence in Napa Valley; 27/03/2018 – SOTHEBY’S EXTENDS SHARE OWNERSHIP TO EMPLOYEES AROUND WORLD; 31/03/2018 – Sotheby’s Sets World Record For A Wine Sales Series; 15/05/2018 – MARCATO EXITED DECK, BID, RCII IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – SOTHEBY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 21C; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 22/05/2018 – Third Point to raise $400 mln for SPAC, Farley to run it; 24/04/2018 – Art collectors, listen up. Sotheby’s will be auctioning off a Modigliani masterpiece valued at more than $150 million

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 5,190 shares to 43,040 shares, valued at $6.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 10,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,668 shares, and cut its stake in South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $50,050 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 2.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 20 investors sold QTS shares while 47 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 58.87 million shares or 1.01% more from 58.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 47,089 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qs Lc reported 3,400 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc Inc has 9,000 shares. Teachers Insurance Annuity Association Of America reported 0.67% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al has invested 0.09% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 38,057 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability owns 0.11% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 725 shares. Granahan Inc Ma owns 90,205 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Moreover, Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.16% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 94,185 shares. Us Bank De owns 2,349 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). 16,601 are owned by Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability.

