Channing Capital Management Boosted Penn National Gaming (PENN) Holding; Bridge Bancorp Has 1.59 Sentiment

Channing Capital Management Llc increased Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) stake by 13.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Channing Capital Management Llc acquired 189,176 shares as Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)’s stock declined 17.23%. The Channing Capital Management Llc holds 1.57M shares with $31.59M value, up from 1.38 million last quarter. Penn National Gaming Inc now has $2.14B valuation. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $18.29. About 1.08 million shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 39.79% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 22/03/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Meadows Casino to Penn National Gaming; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming 1Q Adj EBITDA $242.6M; 12/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING SECURES ILLINOIS GAMING BOARD APPROVAL; 04/04/2018 – CBS 21 News: BREAKING: Penn National snares its 4th casino license in Pennsylvani; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming 1Q Net $45.4M; 29/05/2018 – PENN NATIONAL TO EXIT JAMUL CASINO LOAN C FACILITY, PROJECT; 12/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL: ILL. GAMING BOARD APPROVES PINNACLE ACQUISITION; 26/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING – BOARD INCREASED NUMBER OF CLASS Il DIRECTOR POSITIONS FROM TWO DIRECTORS TO THREE DIRECTORS; 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GETS REGULATORY OK FOR PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT BUY

Bridge Bancorp Inc (BDGE) investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.67, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 46 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 29 cut down and sold positions in Bridge Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 11.47 million shares, up from 11.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Bridge Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 23 Increased: 32 New Position: 14.

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. holds 4.2% of its portfolio in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. for 2.21 million shares. Ulysses Management Llc owns 378,805 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Castine Capital Management Llc has 0.68% invested in the company for 75,000 shares. The North Carolina-based Saybrook Capital Nc has invested 0.59% in the stock. Banc Funds Co Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 197,954 shares.

Analysts await Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 105.88% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.34 per share. BDGE’s profit will be $13.90 million for 10.48 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Bridge Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.82% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 13,644 shares traded. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (BDGE) has declined 19.31% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BDGE News: 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 Bridge Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 04/05/2018 – BRIDGE BANCORP INC BDGE.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bridge Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDGE); 06/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for The Bridgehampton National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. The company has market cap of $582.70 million. The Company’s deposit products include time, savings, and demand deposits. It has a 14.59 P/E ratio. The firm also provides various loans comprising commercial real estate mortgage, multi-family mortgage, residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction and land, commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loan products; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold PENN shares while 78 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 106.92 million shares or 1.70% more from 105.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation has 3.37 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc reported 0.01% stake. State Common Retirement Fund holds 672,960 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 34,568 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Copper Rock Cap Prns Ltd Liability Co reported 1.43% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Kings Point Mngmt owns 1,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bank has 205,810 shares. Aqr Cap Management Lc holds 0% or 11,229 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap And Equity has 174,267 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Incorporated invested in 901,627 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp has 0.01% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 12,507 shares. Blackrock has 12.80 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has invested 0% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

