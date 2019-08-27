Channing Capital Management Boosted Maxlinear (MXL) Stake; Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Channing Capital Management Llc increased Maxlinear Inc (MXL) stake by 8.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Channing Capital Management Llc acquired 104,642 shares as Maxlinear Inc (MXL)’s stock declined 17.43%. The Channing Capital Management Llc holds 1.36 million shares with $34.74M value, up from 1.26M last quarter. Maxlinear Inc now has $1.35B valuation. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $18.98. About 112,362 shares traded. MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has risen 29.45% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MXL News: 14/03/2018 – MaxLinear’s MxL7704 Power Management IC Powers the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+; 06/03/2018 MaxLinear Introduces Optimized Power Management IC for Low Power FPGAs and SoCs; 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear 1Q EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – MaxLinear Short-Interest Ratio Rises 94% to 20 Days; 02/04/2018 – MaxLinear: CFO Adam Spice to Depart on May 23; 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear Sees 2Q Rev $100M-$110M; 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear 1Q Rev $110.8M; 14/03/2018 – MaxLinear’s MxL7704 Power Management IC Powers the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+; 02/04/2018 – MaxLinear, Inc. Announces the Departure of Its CFO and Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 1Q 2018; 02/05/2018 – MaxLinear and devolo Team for New G.hn Wireless, IPTV Products for Carriers

Among 6 analysts covering Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Jack In The Box Inc has $10500 highest and $6900 lowest target. $87.67’s average target is 3.20% above currents $84.95 stock price. Jack In The Box Inc had 11 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, August 2. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy” on Monday, May 20. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was upgraded by Wedbush to “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, May 21 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Credit Suisse. See Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform Old Target: $75.0000 New Target: $78.0000 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $75.0000 New Target: $105.0000 Upgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Neutral Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $75.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell New Target: $69.0000 Initiates Coverage On

25/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform New Target: $75.0000 Initiates Coverage On

21/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $87.0000 Maintain

20/05/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $95.0000 Upgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.19 billion. As of October 02, 2016, it operated and franchised approximately 2,255 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam; and approximately 699 Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurants in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. It has a 25.37 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold Jack in the Box Inc. shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 180,645 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Llc reported 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Samlyn Capital has 604,473 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Company reported 31,689 shares. Prelude has 2,978 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.02% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) or 18,531 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 137,987 shares. 755,565 are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Principal Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 111,588 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Davidson Kempner Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 324,744 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Advisory Rech Incorporated owns 416,522 shares. 74,400 are held by Maplelane Cap Limited Liability.

The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $84.95. About 139,110 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX 2Q ADJ OPER EPS 80C, EST. 86C; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees Approximately 25 Restaurants Opening System-Wide in FY18; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased Avanos Medical Inc stake by 471,056 shares to 424,782 valued at $18.13 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Gardner Denver Holdings Inc stake by 87,890 shares and now owns 249,505 shares. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was reduced too.