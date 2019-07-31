Channing Capital Management Boosted Its Position in Maxlinear (MXL) by $2.62 Million; Wintergreen Advisers Has Decreased Its Holding in Union Pacific (UNP) by $1.62 Million as Market Value Rose

Wintergreen Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wintergreen Advisers Llc sold 9,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,780 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, down from 50,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wintergreen Advisers Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $179.67. About 2.02 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Maxlinear Inc (MXL) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 104,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.36M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.74 million, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Maxlinear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $22.1. About 293,067 shares traded. MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has risen 32.37% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MXL News: 14/03/2018 – MaxLinear’s MxL7704 Power Management IC Powers the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR INC – ADAM SPICE, CFO, TO LEAVE MAXLINEAR ON MAY 23; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR INC – REAFFIRMS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 1Q 2018; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR, REPORTS DEPARTURE OF CFO & REAFFIRMS FINL GUIDANCE F; 02/04/2018 – MaxLinear, Inc. Announces the Departure of Its CFO and Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 1Q 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ MaxLinear inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MXL); 14/03/2018 – MaxLinear’s MxL7704 Power Management IC Powers the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+; 02/05/2018 – MaxLinear and devolo Team for New G.hn Wireless, IPTV Products for Carriers; 02/04/2018 – MAXLINEAR, REAFFIRMS FINL GUIDANCE FOR 1Q 2018; 08/05/2018 – MaxLinear 1Q Adj EPS 37c

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union Pacific declares $0.97 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific’s Q2 earnings beat eases railroad fears – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific: Cost Take-Outs Outweigh Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Transportation Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific’s Intermodal Service Took Hit During Second Quarter – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apriem Advisors has invested 0.13% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Advsrs Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Proshare Advsr Lc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Saybrook Capital Nc has 1% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 34,000 shares. Mckinley Limited Liability Com Delaware holds 14,580 shares. Pacific Glob Inv holds 0.49% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 13,242 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 1,779 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 12,474 shares. Westfield Cap Management LP invested 0.9% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Front Barnett Associates reported 3.5% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). New York-based Lvw Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams owns 9,558 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bailard Inc accumulated 0.3% or 28,570 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 18.48 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.20 million activity. 2,093 shares were sold by Kwong Connie H., worth $45,419. MOYER ALBERT J also sold $788,096 worth of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) shares.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 60,882 shares to 872,733 shares, valued at $8.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 22,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,032 shares, and cut its stake in Interpublic Group Of Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG).

More notable recent MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MaxLinear Now Getting Plenty Of Benefit Of The Doubt – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MaxLinear Marking Time Ahead Of Commercial Ramps In 2019/2020, But Spending Less – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “62 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold MXL shares while 39 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 60.25 million shares or 5.57% less from 63.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 310,876 shares stake. Invesco invested 0% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.1% invested in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). 4.90 million are held by Primecap Mngmt Ca. State Street stated it has 1.99M shares. 2.01 million are owned by Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership. Creative Planning holds 0% or 31,854 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 96,924 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP reported 39,631 shares. Ls Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,812 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.11% in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL). Everence Cap Management has 8,600 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 20,328 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York, a New York-based fund reported 17,448 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) for 22,863 shares.